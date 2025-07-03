Train Engine Catches Fire Near Bengaluru, Alert Loco Pilot Averts Disaster

Ramanagara: The engine of a moving train caught fire near Channapatna on Thursday.

The loco pilot stopped the train immediately and averted a major disaster. The train was enroute to Udaipur in Rajasthan from Mysuru and the incident occurred near Vandaraguppe in Channapatna taluk of Bengaluru South district (formerly Ramanagara).

A sudden fire was noticed in the engine of the train with thick smoke emanating from the front section. The loco pilot immediately stopped the train and informed railway officials and fire personnel. The fire was extinguished by the fire personnel.

The exact reason behind the fire has not yet been ascertained. Passengers travelling in the train heaved a sigh of relief and lauded the loco pilot for his presence of mind.

The engine on fire was captured in a CCTV footage at a building next to the rail tracks. Part of the engine was damaged in the fire. Senior railway officials visited the spot and assured a high-level probe into the incident. After a short delay, an alternate engine was attached to the train, after which it resumed the journey.

The railways last month had started a special safety drive to ensure smooth train operations during the summer season following which special instructions were issued to trackmen patrolling tracks to inspect them thoroughly, keep checking track welding, ballast, fittings as per the rules and monitor rail temperature records for patrolling in hot weather.