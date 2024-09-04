ETV Bharat / state

JCB Driver From Haryana Risks Life To Save Nine Stranded On Overflowing Bridge In Telangana's Khammam

By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : Sep 4, 2024, 11:13 AM IST

Subhan was forced to turn back twice due to the overwhelming waters. When the water levels slightly receded, he brought them back to safety even as the entire engine was submerged.

Subhan Khan and a screen grab from the video of the incident (ETV Bharat)

Khammam (Telangana): Subhan Khan, a JCB driver from Mewat district in Haryana, is being hailed as a hero after he bravely rescued nine people trapped on the Prakashnagar bridge across the Munneru river raging during floods in Khammam in Telangana.

Subhan has been living in Prakashnagar working as a JCB driver for the past seven years. He was thrust into action on Sunday when the Munneru River overflowed, trapping several people on the bridge. With water surging on both sides, there was no escape for those stranded.

Although officials were alerted, the situation became dire as boats were unavailable, and attempts to bring a helicopter also became unsuccessful. As it turned dark, drones delivered food and water to the trapped individuals, but the danger persisted.

By 10 p.m., Minister Tummala Nageswara Rao had arrived at the bridge to oversee the relief operations. It was then Venkataramana, who owns a JCB, contacted Subhan, who had been working for him, and asked if he could rescue the victims. Despite the peril, Subhan agreed, understanding that while his life was at risk, nine lives were on the line.

He was forced to turn back twice due to the overwhelming waters. But at around 11:15 p.m., when the water levels slightly receded, Subhani made another attempt. Even as the entire engine was submerged, he courageously reached the top of the bridge, picked up the nine stranded individuals, and brought them back to safety.

The people of Khammam are lauding Subhan for his bravery and selflessness in the face of extreme danger, celebrating his successful rescue as an extraordinary act of courage.

TAGGED:

FLOOD RESCUESUBHAN KHANKHAMMAM RESCUETELANGANA FLOODS

