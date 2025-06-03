Train Derailment Plot Foiled In Bareilly After Timely Intervention Of Railways Officials

Bareilly: A conspiracy to derail a train by tampering with the railway track has come to light in Uttar Pradesh. In Bareilly, unidentified people damaged three electrical safety wires (earth bonding) of the Bhojipura-Dohna rail section on the Bareilly-Tanakpur rail line. Upon receiving information, Railway personnel fixed the problem, avoiding a possible accident.

An FIR has been registered at the Bhojipura police station in Bareilly. North Eastern Railway senior divisional commercial manager (DCM) Sanjeev Sharma said that some damage to the railway track was caused by miscreants. "Three traction distribution (TRD) earth bondings of the Bhojipura-Dohna rail section were damaged. Also, one earth bonding was bent and placed on the railway line, which could have caused a major accident.”

Reportedly, a loco pilot of train number 05307, which departed Tanakpur at 9:30 PM on June 1, noticed irregularities and applied emergency brakes, avoiding the accident. Subsequently, the railway track's problem was fixed.

North Eastern Railway officer Shahnawaz Ali filed a case against unidentified people under several sections of the Railway Act at Bhojipura police station. Bhojipura police station in-charge inspector Praveen Solanki said that a case has been registered on the complaint received from the railway. The police have started investigating the matter.