Train Collides With Truck On Railway Tracks In Maharashtra's Jalgaon, No Injuries Reported

Jalgaon: A major accident was averted on Friday morning in Maharashtra's Jalgaon when a speeding truck collided with a closed level-crossing gate and got stuck on the railway tracks, resulting in the collision with the 12111 Amravati Express.
The incident occurred near Bodwad station around 4.30 am, causing disruptions to the rail traffic for nearly six hours, officials said. They said that no injuries were reported in this incident.
According to officials, the truck driver lost control of the vehicle just as the Mumbai-Amravati Express was about to pass through the area. The truck rammed into the level-crossing gate, breaking the barrier and blocking the tracks.
The loco pilot of the Express train noticed the truck on the tracks and slowed down, preventing a more severe disaster. Emergency teams from the railways, local police, Government Railways Police (GRP), and Railway Protection Force (RPF) arrived at the scene upon receiving information to clear the track. Railway authorities employed a gas cutter and an earthmover to remove the truck from the track. The track was cleared by 10.20 am, and train services resumed.
The incident caused a significant delay, with several trains on the Mumbai-Howrah route being halted at the Bhusawal and Jalgaon stations. Trains travelling from Howrah-Nagpur towards Mumbai were also stopped at Malkapur and Akola stations, causing considerable inconvenience to passengers.
The truck driver fled the scene after the accident, and authorities are now searching for him. A probe has been launched to determine the cause of the mishap and investigate the circumstances surrounding the truck's illegal entry onto the tracks. The railway administration is also looking into whether there was any technical fault in the signalling system.
The disruption has left passengers stranded and caused a massive traffic backlog. The railway authorities are working to restore services, and disaster management teams have been called in to assist with clearing the route.