ETV Bharat / state

Train Collides With Truck On Railway Tracks In Maharashtra's Jalgaon, No Injuries Reported

Jalgaon: A major accident was averted on Friday morning in Maharashtra's Jalgaon when a speeding truck collided with a closed level-crossing gate and got stuck on the railway tracks, resulting in the collision with the 12111 Amravati Express.

The incident occurred near Bodwad station around 4.30 am, causing disruptions to the rail traffic for nearly six hours, officials said. They said that no injuries were reported in this incident.

According to officials, the truck driver lost control of the vehicle just as the Mumbai-Amravati Express was about to pass through the area. The truck rammed into the level-crossing gate, breaking the barrier and blocking the tracks.

The loco pilot of the Express train noticed the truck on the tracks and slowed down, preventing a more severe disaster. Emergency teams from the railways, local police, Government Railways Police (GRP), and Railway Protection Force (RPF) arrived at the scene upon receiving information to clear the track. Railway authorities employed a gas cutter and an earthmover to remove the truck from the track. The track was cleared by 10.20 am, and train services resumed.