4 Children Among 13 Killed In Trailer-Truck Collision In Chhattisgarh's Raipur

Raipur: Thirteen people, all women and children, were killed and 11 others were injured in a collision between a trailer truck and a truck in Raipur, Chhattisgarh, police said. The deceased include nine women, two girls, one boy, and a six-month-old infant in the road accident that happened late Sunday night near Saragaon on the Raipur-Balodabazar road in Raipur district.

Police officials said a family from Chataud village had gone to Bansari village to attend a family function. While returning, the truck they were travelling in collided with a trailer near Saragaon under the Kharora police station area. After getting information about the accident, a police team was sent to the spot, and the injured were taken to Dr Bhimrao Ambedkar Hospital, Raipur, for immediate treatment.

Thirteen people, all women and children, were killed and 11 others were injured in a collision between a trailer truck and a truck in Raipur. (ANI)

Raipur district collector Gaurav Singh said district administration officials also reached the spot. Thirteen people died and 11 people were injured in the accident, he said. The district administration has launched an investigation into the cause of the accident, the collector said.

BJP MLA Anuj Sharma expressed deep sorrow over the incident. "This is a heartbreaking tragedy. A collision between a trailer and a Mazda vehicle in Bangoli has resulted in the death of many and injured several others. We are coordinating with the administration to ensure proper treatment and support to the victims’ families.

Read More