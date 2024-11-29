ETV Bharat / state

Tragic Snakebite Death Highlights Lack Of Road Access At Tamil Nadu's Alakattu Village

Dharmapuri: Thirteen-year-old Kasthuri, daughter of Rudrappa and Sivalingi, of Alakattu, Tamil Nadu, tragically lost her life after being bitten by a venomous snake while picking greens in a nearby field. Despite immediate efforts by her family and villagers, who carried her eight km through rugged terrain to the nearest vehicle-accessible point in Seengadu village, Kasthuri succumbed to the snakebite on the way to the hospital.

The heartbreaking incident has brought to light the dire situation faced by the residents of Alakattu, a remote hill village located in the Vattuvanalli Panchayat of Pennagaram taluk. With no road access, villagers are forced to transport patients over long distances to reach healthcare facilities, often resulting in fatal delays in emergencies like snakebites, insect stings, and childbirth complications.

In response to the tragedy, Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin expressed his condolences, stating: “The untimely death of 13-year-old Kasthuri is deeply saddening. Despite efforts to take her to the hospital, she succumbed on the way. To support the family, I have ordered a relief amount of Rs 3 lakh to be provided to her parents.”