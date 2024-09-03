Assailants Shot Dead Bride, Her Father and Brother outside Gurdwara In Punjab's Ferozepur; Another Critical

Ferozepur (Punjab): A tragic incident unfolded on Tuesday when three members of a family were gunned down by two unidentified assailants outside the Akalgarh Gurdwara near Ferozepur in Punjab. The victims were identified as bride Jaspreet Kaur, Dilpreet Singh and Akashdeep Singh.

A bride, her father and her brother were shot dead outside a Gurudwara in Ferozepur in Punjab (ETV Bharat)

The shooting took place when the family stepped out of the gurdwara and got into their car. Two attackers on a motorcycle stopped the vehicle and opened indiscriminate firing. The assailants fired over 20 rounds. A young girl named Anmol Singh, a fourth family member was injured in the attack.

After the shooting, the culprits fled the scene, taking another person's motorcycle with them. Police are investigating the incident and have set up roadblocks to search for the suspects. Additionally, they are examining CCTV footage from the area. Police believe they may have been waiting for the family to leave the gurdwara to carry out their attack.

The motive behind the attack remains unclear. Jaspreet Kaur, who was killed in the shooting, was to be married in a month. The family had reportedly gone out for wedding shopping.

The incident has caused shock and concern in the community about safety in the region. Police have urged anyone with information about the shooting to come forward. The girl died on the spot due to bullet injury, while the father and son succumbed during treatment in the hospital.

On receiving the information about the incident, a large number of police force reached the spot and the authorities set up blockades to catch the attackers. Police are also examining the CCTV footage on the road to track the assailants.