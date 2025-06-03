Tragic Incident In Odisha! Four Labourers Die Of Asphyxiation Inside Septic Tank In Nabarangpur Village

Nabarangpur: At least four labourers reportedly died of asphyxiation inside an under-construction septic tank in Padalguda village under Nandahandi block of Odisha's Nabarangpur district.

The deceased labourers have been identified as M Santu (28), Aamir Khara (30), Trilochan Bhatra (25) and Lalu Rana Kamra (26).

As per locals, the septic tank was under construction when a slab collapsed. Two labourers Santu and Aamir Khara entered the tank to clear the debris. When they were not able to come out, Trilochan and Lalu Rana went in to rescue them. However, all four got trapped and fell unconscious after inhaling toxic fumes inside the tank.

Receiving information, a fire brigade team reached the spot and pulled out the labourers. The workers were immediately shifted to Nabarangpur District Hospital; however, three were declared brought dead, while another died during treatment in the ICU.

Doctor at the district hospital said, "Four persons were brought to the hospital but three had already died. The condition of one person was critical. He was shifted to the ICU but he could not survive."

Later, Nabarangpur Additional Superintendent Aditya Sen and SDPO Krishna Chandra Bhatra started an investigation.

"The bodies of the deceased will be handed over to their families after the post mortem. The exact cause of the death will be known only after receiving the autopsy report," said an official.

Meanwhile, expressing grief over the mishap, chief minister Mohan Charan Majhi announced an ex-gratia of Rs four lakh for each of the families of deceased labourers. "Chief Minister Mohan Majhi has expressed deep grief over the loss of lives of M Santu, Aamir Khara, Lalu Rana and Trilochan Bhatra in an accident at Nandahandi in Nabarangpur district. He has also announced an ex-gratia of Rs four lakh from the Chief Minister's Relief Fund (CMRF) to the next of kin of each deceased," stated CMO.