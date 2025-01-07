Tragic Honour Killing In Maharashtra's Jalna: Cousin Pushes 17-Year-Old Girl From Cliff Over Love Affair

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: A shocking case of honour killing came to light on Tuesday from the Valaj area of Jalna district where a 17-year-old girl was thrown from a 200-foot cliff by her cousin allegedly for falling in love with an acquaintance.

Initially, her death was considered a suicide. However, police investigations later revealed it to be a murder. The police have arrested the accused. It is looking into whether anyone else was involved in the case.

The girl had fallen in love with a young man she knew and her family strongly opposed the relationship. They warned both the girl and the boy, and a police complaint was filed against him, pressuring him to end their relationship. The girl was also instructed to stay away from him.

After the family learned about the affair, the girl left home and her family started to search for her. She had previously gone to the Shahgarh police, expressing that her life was in danger from her family members. After being missing for ten to fifteen days, she returned home. She was then sent to stay with her uncle in Walaj, Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar, for safety.

The girl had been living with her uncle for eight days when her cousin lured her to Khavda Hill on Monday afternoon under the pretence of having a conversation. Once there, he pushed her down a 200-foot cliff, attempting to make it appear as though she had committed suicide. Several youths who were playing cricket nearby at the time of the incident alerted the police. Investigations revealed that the accused had a prior arrest record.