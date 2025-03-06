Tragic End To Love Story As Duo Dies By Suicide In Moradabad

Moradabad: A two-year-old love story ended in a tragic way as both the youth and his girlfriend allegedly died by suicide in Uttar Pradesh's Moradabad. Police said that the 17-year-old girl took the extreme step on Wednesday evening as her boyfriend did not answer her phone calls for two days.
When the boyfriend got to know that his girlfriend had died by suicide, he also took the extreme step on Wednesday evening itself, police said, adding the duo were minors and their families had agreed for their marriage once the girl became an adult and attainted legal age of marriage.
"Upon receiving the information, we reached the spot and have sent bodies for post-mortem. The incident took place in the jurisdiction of Mazola Police Station in Moradabad. The deceased girl was a resident of the Ramtalaiyya area. She was having an affair with a boy, a resident of Ekta Vihar for two years," Mazola Police Station in-charge Mohit Choudhary said.
He added that the families of the two were against their wedding initially, but seeing their love blossom and their commitment, they had a change of heart.
Choudhary further said that there was a heated argument between the two on Wednesday evening. "The boy left the house in a fit of rage. The girl tried to stop him, but the boy left the place. The girl did not like the boy's behaviour and then died by suicide," the police inspector added.
Suicide is not a solution.
If you are having suicidal thoughts, or are worried about a friend or need emotional support, someone is always there to listen. Call Sneha Foundation - 04424640050 (available 24x7) or iCall, the Tata Institute of Social Sciences' helpline - 9152987821, which is available Monday to Saturday from 8 am to 10 pm.)