Tragic Car Accident Claims Four Lives Near Rayachoti In Andhra Pradesh

Rayachoti ( Andhra Pradesh): In a tragic turn of events near Rayachoti, Andhra Pradesh, four lives were lost in a devastating car collision during the early hours of Saturday morning. The incident occurred on the Chittoor-Kurnool National Highway under Ramapuram mandal of Annamaya district.

The victims were identified as Pujari Anjaneyulu Naik (28), Pathan Afroz Ali Khan (26), M Jitendrakumar (24) and Sheikh Aleem (35), all residents of Kadapa YSR district, had embarked on a late-night journey to Guvvalacheruvu to have milk peda.

While returning from their outing around 1:30 am, tragedy struck near Kondavandlapalli when their vehicle collided with a tanker travelling ahead. The impact was severe, leading to the immediate deaths of Naik, Khan, Jitendrakumarand Aleem. Another youth, Sheikh Khaderbasha (19), suffered critical injuries and was shifted to Rayachoti Government Hospital for urgent medical attention.

Local authorities, including Lakkireddypalle CI Jeevan Ganganatha Babu, registered a case and an investigation into the cause of the accident is underway. Minister Mandipalli Ramprasad Reddy and former MLA Dwarkanatha Reddy visited the accident site to assess the situation and extend support to the bereaved families.

