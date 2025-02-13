ETV Bharat / state

Four Killed, 16 Injured As Truck Crashes Into Passenger Vehicle In UP’s Shahjahanpur

The deceased include three women, moreover, several injured remain in critical condition.

Four Killed, 16 Injured during fatal accident in Shahjahanpur
Four Killed, 16 Injured during fatal accident in Shahjahanpur (ETV Bharat)
author img

By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : Feb 13, 2025, 7:45 PM IST

Shahjahanpur: Four people, including three women, were killed, and 16 others injured in a horrific road accident on Farrukhabad State Highway near Bichola village in Uttar Pradesh late Wednesday night, officials said.

The crash, according to police, occurred when a truck collided head-on with a passenger vehicle, causing a scene of chaos and panic, and leaving several passengers trapped inside.

According to police, the passenger vehicle was en route from Sitapur to Haryana when the accident occurred. “The collision was so intense that two women, identified as Sharmila and Shyamvati, died on the spot,”

After the fatal accident, locals rushed to rescue the injured and pulled them out of the vehicle. All the injured were initially taken to a community health centre, but due to the severity of their injuries, they were later referred to Farrukhabad District Hospital, officials said adding, “Despite doctors’ efforts, two more victims, Lovekush and Ram Kumari, succumbed to their injuries during treatment. Additionally, several others remain in critical condition.”

Meanwhile, the truck driver fled the scene after the fatal crash. However, police have launched an investigation and are gathering details about the victims.

Meanwhile, Circle Officer (CO) Jalalabad, Amit Chaurasia, confirmed that the accident occurred around 11:30 p.m. on the Kalana-Badaun Highway. “We have initiated legal proceedings, and efforts are underway to trace the truck driver,” he added.

Read More:

  1. 3 Of A Family Among 4 Killed As Car Collides With Truck in Hathras
  2. Three Of Family Among Five Dead, 3 Others Injured In Uttar Pradesh Road Accident

Shahjahanpur: Four people, including three women, were killed, and 16 others injured in a horrific road accident on Farrukhabad State Highway near Bichola village in Uttar Pradesh late Wednesday night, officials said.

The crash, according to police, occurred when a truck collided head-on with a passenger vehicle, causing a scene of chaos and panic, and leaving several passengers trapped inside.

According to police, the passenger vehicle was en route from Sitapur to Haryana when the accident occurred. “The collision was so intense that two women, identified as Sharmila and Shyamvati, died on the spot,”

After the fatal accident, locals rushed to rescue the injured and pulled them out of the vehicle. All the injured were initially taken to a community health centre, but due to the severity of their injuries, they were later referred to Farrukhabad District Hospital, officials said adding, “Despite doctors’ efforts, two more victims, Lovekush and Ram Kumari, succumbed to their injuries during treatment. Additionally, several others remain in critical condition.”

Meanwhile, the truck driver fled the scene after the fatal crash. However, police have launched an investigation and are gathering details about the victims.

Meanwhile, Circle Officer (CO) Jalalabad, Amit Chaurasia, confirmed that the accident occurred around 11:30 p.m. on the Kalana-Badaun Highway. “We have initiated legal proceedings, and efforts are underway to trace the truck driver,” he added.

Read More:

  1. 3 Of A Family Among 4 Killed As Car Collides With Truck in Hathras
  2. Three Of Family Among Five Dead, 3 Others Injured In Uttar Pradesh Road Accident

For All Latest Updates

TAGGED:

4 KILLED IN SHAHJAHANPURSHAHJAHANPUR ACCIDENTUP ACCIDENTROAD ACCIDENT UTTAR PRADESHFOUR KILLED IN SHAHJAHANPUR

Quick Links / Policies

Get Us On

ETV Bharat IOS AppETV Bharat Google App

For any inquiries, please reach us at contactus@etvbharat.com

Featured

Disko Valley In Ladakh Where Bikers Explore Adventure & Artists Colourfully Sculpt The Land

Exclusive | First Rocket To Lift-off From Kulasekarapatnam Spaceport In 2 Yrs, Says ISRO Chairman Narayanan

Government’s New Tax Policy To Benefit 1 Crore More People, Experts Expect Economic Boost

Union Budget 2025-26: With View To Revive Domestic Economy, Allocation For MEA Trimmed Down

ETV Bharat Logo

Copyright © 2025 Ushodaya Enterprises Pvt. Ltd., All Rights Reserved.