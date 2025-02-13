Four Killed, 16 Injured As Truck Crashes Into Passenger Vehicle In UP’s Shahjahanpur

Shahjahanpur: Four people, including three women, were killed, and 16 others injured in a horrific road accident on Farrukhabad State Highway near Bichola village in Uttar Pradesh late Wednesday night, officials said.

The crash, according to police, occurred when a truck collided head-on with a passenger vehicle, causing a scene of chaos and panic, and leaving several passengers trapped inside.

According to police, the passenger vehicle was en route from Sitapur to Haryana when the accident occurred. “The collision was so intense that two women, identified as Sharmila and Shyamvati, died on the spot,”

After the fatal accident, locals rushed to rescue the injured and pulled them out of the vehicle. All the injured were initially taken to a community health centre, but due to the severity of their injuries, they were later referred to Farrukhabad District Hospital, officials said adding, “Despite doctors’ efforts, two more victims, Lovekush and Ram Kumari, succumbed to their injuries during treatment. Additionally, several others remain in critical condition.”

Meanwhile, the truck driver fled the scene after the fatal crash. However, police have launched an investigation and are gathering details about the victims.

Meanwhile, Circle Officer (CO) Jalalabad, Amit Chaurasia, confirmed that the accident occurred around 11:30 p.m. on the Kalana-Badaun Highway. “We have initiated legal proceedings, and efforts are underway to trace the truck driver,” he added.