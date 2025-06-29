ETV Bharat / state

Man, His Two Kids Killed; Wife Injured In Road Mishap In Kota

The truck hit the bike carrying Kanhaiyalal Krishna Kahar and his family at Udyog Nagar locality in the town.

A man and his two children were killed in a road mishap in Kota district on Sunday afternoon.
Published : June 29, 2025 at 8:51 PM IST

Kota: A man and his two children were killed in a road mishap in Kota district on Sunday afternoon.

The mishap occurred at Udyog Nagar a motorcycle carrying Kanhaiyalal Krishna Kahar (32), his wife Jyoti (28) his three-year-old daughter Yashvani and five-month-old son Parth was hit by a truck near Bhamadhah Mandi. While Kahar, Yashvani and Parth were killed in the accident, Jyoti sustained critical injuries and is undergoing treatment at the medical college.

Udyog Nagar police station sub-inspector Mohammad Ibrahim said that the accident took place at 1:45 pm on the road from Bhamashah Mandi to DCM intersection. He said the Kahar family was enroute to their home at Ranpur to attend a family ceremony when their motorcycle was hit by the truck.

Moments after the mishap, locals gathered at the spot and thrashed the driver of the truck and damaged the vehicle. Police reached the spot and took the driver into custody. ASI Harveer who led the police team to the spot said the truck was empty.

"The truck and the bike were going in one direction from Bhamashah Mandi towards DCM intersection. The truck hit the bike from the rear owing to which Kahar and his two children were killed on the spot. His wife Jyoti is seriously injured," said, Jitendra Singh Shekhawat, SHO, Udyog Nagar police station.

