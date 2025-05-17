Tragedy Strikes Wedding: Groom Dies Of Heart Attack During Ceremony In Bagalkot

Bagalkot: A joyous wedding celebration turned tragic when the groom, Praveen Kurani, suffered a fatal heart attack and collapsed on the stage during his wedding ceremony on Saturday in Jamkhandi town, Bagalkot district.
Praveen, a young man, actively participated in the wedding rituals the previous night, including dancing and religious ceremonies. On Saturday morning, he completed the traditional rituals by tying the knot with his bride around 10 a.m. The couple then exchanged garlands on stage in the afternoon as part of the celebrations.
As relatives and friends gathered to offer their blessings, Praveen suddenly collapsed due to a heart attack. He was rushed to a nearby hospital, but despite efforts, he could not be saved. The sudden tragedy cast a pall of gloom over the wedding venue, transforming the festive atmosphere into profound sorrow.
The incident has left the groom’s family and the local community in shock, with a sombre silence enveloping the home where celebrations were in full swing just hours earlier.
