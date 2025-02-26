Tragedy On Mahashivratri: 5 Youths Drown In Godavari River In Andhra Pradesh, One Body Recovered

East Godavari: The Mahashivratri celebration turned into a tragedy in Tadipudi village in Andhra Pradesh after five youths drowned while bathing in the Godavari River on Wednesday

According to initial reports, the group of youths crossed the river early in the morning without realising there was a deep stretch ahead. As one of them started to struggle, the others hurried to assist but in their hasty efforts to save each other, the five of them were carried away by the strong currents.

Locals informed the authorities as soon as they became aware of the incident. With the assistance of deep-sea divers, police and rescue crews hurried to the scene and initiated the search operation. One body was found hours into the rescue operation, and the other four are still being sought.

More details are awaited as the rescue operation progresses.