Tragedy In Madhya Pradesh: Eight Die Inside Well After Suspected Poisonous Gas Leak

Khandwa: In a tragic incident, at least eight people drowned in a well after suspected leakage of poisonous gas in Kondavat village here in Madhya Pradesh on Thursday.

The deceased were reportedly cleaning the well in Chhaigaon Makhan area for the Gangaur Mata Visarjan ritual when the mishap took place. Initially, two people went down the well for cleaning but complained of suffocation allegedly due to release of some poisonous gas. When they could not come out, six more people entered the well to rescue them, only to get trapped inside.

Soon, panic gripped the village as huge crowd gathered around the well after local police teams from Chhaigaon Majhan and Pandhana along with the SDERF personnel rushed to the spot to launch a rescue operation.

Sources said the rescuers faced difficulty in the operation due to the presence of poisonous gas in the well. The SDERF personnel who went down the well wearing oxygen masks, fished out the bodies of the deceased one by one.

As per the traditions, the well is being used by the Kunbi Patel community for immersing Gangaur Mata idols, and like every year, cleaning process was part of the preparations. However, the cleaning process turned fatal.

SP Manoj Kumar Rai stated, "All efforts were put in to rescue the trapped men safely. However, all of them died. An investigation is underway to ascertain the source of the poisonous gas leakage."