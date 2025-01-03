ETV Bharat / state

Trafficked Girl Rescued In Arunachal: Police

Itanagar: A 10-year-old girl, allegedly sold for Rs 2 lakh, was rescued from a house in Itanagar on Friday, a police statement said.

The rescue operation was conducted jointly by the police forces of Assam and Arunachal Pradesh, the statement issued by Capital Superintendent of Police (SP) Rohit Rajbir Singh said.

The team, comprising personnel of Tinsukia police station and Itanagar women police station rescued the girl from the house of a woman, identified as Chello Aaw, in the Lobby area of Itanagar, he said, adding that the minor was taken for medical examination.

While returning from their school in Assam's Tinsukia district on December 26, the girl and her cousin were intercepted by a woman, identified as their aunt, who took them to Banderdewa along the inter-state border where she bought them new clothes, the SP said.