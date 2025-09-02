Traffic Suspended With Closure Of Jammu-Srinagar National Highway, NHAI Blames Unprecedented Rain

Jammu: Amid incessant rains causing cloudbursts, flashfloods and landslides in different parts of Jammu and Kashmir, the stretch between Udhampur and Chenani of the Jammu-Srinagar National Highway (NH-44) has recorded maximum damage with traffic being suspended here again on Tuesday.

At various places, large tracts of land have been damaged resulting which, the highway remained closed for most of the time last week. Due to land subsidence at Tharar near Wali Nullah on the highway, around 150 people had to be relocated to safer places as their houses had come under the danger zone due to torrential rains. On Monday, the highway was opened for stranded passengers but after the late night rain, which continued throughout the day today, it was again closed for traffic.

Now, the National Highway Authority of India (NHAI) and construction agencies are being blamed for the national highway's condition. However, NHAI believes that the current situation has risen due to the unprecedented rainfall in the region.

Talking to ETV Bharat, NHAI spokesperson Janhvi Jaiswal said, “The current situation of NH-44, on Udhampur–Chenani stretch, was recently affected due to unprecedented rainfall and flash floods, which triggered multiple landslides and road subsidence at vulnerable points. Restoration teams have been working round-the-clock and movement of stranded vehicles has already been facilitated in phases. Once weather conditions are favourable, traffic will resume."

Commenting on the reasons for the road collapse at several places, especially near Wali Nallah and adjoining areas, she said, “The collapse near Wali Nallah and adjoining locations occurred mainly due to the above-normal rainfall that led to heavy discharge of water, soil erosion and slope failures in geologically sensitive areas. It is important to note that these are natural challenges in the fragile Himalayan terrain and not due to any negligence in construction.”

She informed that NHAI has taken several steps to restore the traffic movement and clear the debris from the road.

“Heavy machinery and expert teams have been deployed at all critical points to ensure quick debris clearance and slope stabilisation. Protective efforts like retaining walls, rock bolting and drainage channels are being strengthened further. Emergency measures are in place to atleast keep the highway open for essential traffic at the earliest, while permanent restoration is underway. NHAI is working in close coordination with local administration, Border Roads Organisation and disaster management teams to ensure smooth operations,” the spokesman said.

Jaiswal further said that the designs of the Jammu–Srinagar National Highway already factored in difficult terrain and adverse weather by incorporating tunnels, cut-and-cover structures and slope protection measures. However, the intensity of recent rainfall events was far beyond recorded averages, leading to extraordinary challenges, she added.

Jammu-Srinagar National Highway is the key all-weather road link connecting two capital cities and Kashmir valley with the rest of the world. The closure of Udhampur and Chenani stretch of the national highway also halts traffic movement in three districts of Chenab valley of Jammu region including Doda, Ramban and Kishtwar. For the last one week, lakhs of people have been waiting for the traffic to be restored so that they can get supplies of essential items and commute without any hindrance.