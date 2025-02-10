Cops Stop Traffic In Some MP Districts Amid Heavy Prayagraj Rush

Bhopal: Massive traffic snarls extending up to 200-300 km involving vehicles of pilgrims headed for Maha Kumbh Mela via Madhya Pradesh prompted the police to stop traffic in different districts on Sunday, compounding the woes of people stuck on roads for several hours.

A day earlier, hundreds of vehicles heading for Prayagraj were stopped in different areas in Madhya Pradesh due to the heavy traffic and to avoid overcrowding. On Sunday, police stopped vehicular traffic in different districts in MP, asking people to find a safe shelter.

Police vehicles in Katni district made announcements that traffic has been stopped till Monday. Maihar Police are asking vehicles to return towards Katni and Jabalpur and stay there. "It is impossible to move towards Prayagraj today as there is a traffic jam of 200-300 kilometres," police said.

Several videos on social media show massive queues of thousands of cars and trucks on roads across Katni, Maihar and Rewa districts in MP. Eyewitnesses claimed huge traffic jams across a 250-km stretch from Katni to MP-UP borders at Chakghat in Rewa district.

Several people claimed they were stuck on roads for several hours. In-charge Inspector General of Police (Rewa zone) Saket Prakash Pandey said the Sunday rush led to traffic jams. He said the situation is likely to ease in a couple of days. Pandey said the MP Police is allowing vehicles to move after coordinating with the Prayagraj administration.

Eyewitnesses claimed vehicles were stuck in traffic jams for 48 hours. "It is taking almost 10-12 hours to cover a 50-km distance," a man said. Police said they are stopping vehicles at different spots to prevent crowding at MP-UP borders.

Meanwhile, the Rewa district administration stated that the number of pilgrims heading to Prayagraj is not decreasing, creating a constant pressure of vehicles on the Rewa-Prayagraj route. As crowds increased beyond Chakghat, vehicles were stopped there and other places, the Rewa district office stated in a release.

An official said a large number of vehicles are lining both sides of the highway going to Prayagraj. Rewa district collector Pratibha Pal said they are coordinating with the Prayagraj administration. She said vehicles had been held up because of heavy crowds on the highway.

"Arrangements are being made for the safe stay, food, and water for people (stuck in traffic jams)," she added. MP BJP president VD Sharma urged the party workers to help pilgrims going to Maha Kumbh passing from their areas.

"All the workers are requested to help the devotees going to Maha Kumbh through their areas in every possible way. Make arrangements for their food and accommodation if needed. Take special care that the devotees do not face any inconvenience. Let us play our role in this Maha Yagya," Sharma tweeted on X.