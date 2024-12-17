Traffic Police ASI Suspended Over 'Misconduct' In Jammu

Jammu: Traffic Police Assistant Sub-Inspector (ASI) Kamal Kumar Sharma, posted at High Court Turning in Jammu, has been placed under suspension following allegations of misconduct and misbehavior. The action was initiated after members of the legal fraternity, including the Young Lawyers Association (YLA), complained against him.

The issue escalated when members of the YLA staged a protest on Janipur Road in Jammu. Led by advocate Rohit Sharma, president of YLA Jammu, the agitating lawyers claimed that a traffic cop, allegedly under the influence of alcohol, misbehaved with one of their colleagues, advocate Sharma.

Advocate Nirmal Kotwal, addressing the protest, alleged that the traffic cop not only misbehaved but also recorded a video of their colleague in an objectionable manner. "We demand immediate suspension of the officer and an apology from the SSP Traffic," Kotwal had stated.

Advocates Pardeep Majotra and Rohit Sharma further emphasised that the incident raises serious concerns about the dignity and safety of legal professionals and the public at large. They urged authorities to take swift and appropriate action to ensure such incidents are not repeated.

In response, the Sr. Superintendent of Police (Traffic City Jammu) issued an official suspension order against ASI Kamal Kumar Sharma. The order states that Sharma has been suspended with immediate effect and will remain under suspension pending a detailed inquiry. During this period, he will be entitled to subsistence allowances as per the rules.

The suspended officer has been directed to report at the Traffic Police Lines (TPL) in Jammu and hand over all government-issued uniform articles at the TPL Store. The inquiry has been entrusted to the additional SP (Traffic City Jammu), who has been tasked to submit findings along with supporting evidence within a fortnight to determine the next course of action.

The suspension notice has also been circulated to senior officials, including the Inspector General of Police (Traffic, J&K), Deputy Inspector General of Police (Traffic Range Jammu), and other relevant authorities for compliance and information.

The incident has sparked widespread discussions within both the legal and police fraternity, highlighting the importance of accountability and professional conduct, especially in public-facing roles, advocate Mubashir Naik said.