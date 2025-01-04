ETV Bharat / state

Traffic Personnel Rescue Retired Cop From Burning Car On Mumbai-Nashik Highway

Thane: Three traffic cops acted swiftly to pull a retired police officer from his car after it caught fire on the busy Mumbai-Nashik Highway in Thane on Saturday, an official said.

The car burst into flames around 7.30 pm when the ex-police officer was on his way towards Nashik, said Deputy Commissioner of Police (Traffic) Pankaj Shirsat.

He said Bipin Trimbak Bhosale, Vijay Kisan Chavan and Satish Nana Lahare of his department stopped a passing water tanker and used its water to control the flames. Though the vehicle was charred, they managed to rescue its occupant.