Traffic Personnel Rescue Retired Cop From Burning Car On Mumbai-Nashik Highway

The car burst into flames around 7.30 pm when the ex-police officer was on his way towards Nashik.

Traffic Personnel Rescue Retired Cop From Burning Car On Mumbai-Nashik Highway
Representational Image (ETV Bharat)
By PTI

Published : 1 minutes ago

Thane: Three traffic cops acted swiftly to pull a retired police officer from his car after it caught fire on the busy Mumbai-Nashik Highway in Thane on Saturday, an official said.

The car burst into flames around 7.30 pm when the ex-police officer was on his way towards Nashik, said Deputy Commissioner of Police (Traffic) Pankaj Shirsat.

He said Bipin Trimbak Bhosale, Vijay Kisan Chavan and Satish Nana Lahare of his department stopped a passing water tanker and used its water to control the flames. Though the vehicle was charred, they managed to rescue its occupant.

The retired officer, whose name has not been disclosed, is currently receiving treatment at a hospital. Shirsat said the timely action also averted a massive traffic jam on the busy carriageway.

“Without waiting for assistance, the trio demonstrated exceptional presence of mind and decisiveness. Their action prevented chaos on one of the busiest routes in the region,” he added.

