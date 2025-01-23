ETV Bharat / state

Traffic Disruptions In Central Delhi Due To Full Dress Rehearsal For R-Day Parade

Published : Jan 23, 2025, 1:49 PM IST

New Delhi: Heavy traffic was witnessed in central Delhi on Thursday due to the full dress rehearsal for the Republic Day parade, causing inconvenience to commuters. The major affected areas were near India Gate and ITO. A commuter said that the traffic was heavy on Ring Road near the ITO loop and IP Extension.

"I was going to ITO when I found that Ring Road was packed with vehicles. The traffic on Vikas Marg was also very heavy. We had to take a U-turn near the IP Extension metro station," he said. Vehicles were also seen moving at a crawling pace near Shivaji Stadium metro station, close to Connaught Place in central Delhi.

Sneha Rai, a resident of Noida, mentioned that due to security checks at the Delhi-Noida border, there was heavy traffic in that section. "Apart from the Delhi-Noida border, traffic was also heavy at Ashram Chowk and on Ring Road. The roads were closed near C-Hexagon at India Gate, leading to diversions for vehicles, which resulted in long queues," she said.

On Wednesday, the Delhi Police issued a traffic advisory regarding the restrictions and diversions on vehicular movement at and around India Gate.

