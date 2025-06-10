ETV Bharat / state

Traffic Cops In Himachal's Bilaspur May Soon Get AC Helmets To Beat The Heat

Bilaspur: Traffic police personnel here will soon be provided with battery-operated AC helmets to help them cope with the rising temperatures, officials said on Tuesday.

According to the officials, this initiative has been inspired by Gujarat, Delhi and Rajasthan police who have provided AC helmets to their personnel on field duty.

Traffic police personnel stand in the sun for hours, which can cause health issues. These AC helmets will not only provide relief from the heat to the policemen but also improve their efficiency, said Superintendent of Police (SP) Sandeep Dhawal.