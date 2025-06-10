ETV Bharat / state

Traffic Cops In Himachal's Bilaspur May Soon Get AC Helmets To Beat The Heat

This initiative has been inspired by Gujarat, Delhi and Rajasthan police who have provided AC helmets to their personnel on field duty.

Bilaspur: Traffic police personnel here will soon be provided with battery-operated AC helmets to help them cope with the rising temperatures, officials said on Tuesday.

According to the officials, this initiative has been inspired by Gujarat, Delhi and Rajasthan police who have provided AC helmets to their personnel on field duty.

Traffic police personnel stand in the sun for hours, which can cause health issues. These AC helmets will not only provide relief from the heat to the policemen but also improve their efficiency, said Superintendent of Police (SP) Sandeep Dhawal.

A successful trial of these helmets was conducted on Tuesday and the measure will be implemented soon. These helmets run on batteries and have an in-built system which gives cool air for several hours, he said.

The temperature in Bilaspur soars to 40-42 degrees Celsius in the afternoon and traffic police personnel face issues like dizziness, headache and dehydration due to the heat, according to the officials.

