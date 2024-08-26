Trader Killed, Body Dumped In Field In UP's Sultanpur; Probe Launched

Sultanpur (UP): A local trader's body was found in a field in the Akhandnagar area of this Uttar Pradesh district, with police suspecting personal enmity as the motive behind the crime.

Krishna Kumar Singh (50), a resident of Ramapur Jariya village and the owner of a fuel shop in the Bahaudddinpur market, was found dead in a field near the village, the police said on Monday. Singh received a call around 10:30 pm on Saturday and went to his shop but did not return home.

His family members attempted to contact him the following morning but his mobile phone was found to be switched off. They began searching for him but were unable to locate him, a police official said.

Around 7 pm on Sunday, villagers found a body in a grazing field and it was identified as that of Singh. The body showed signs of being attacked with a sharp weapon around the neck. Since there was no blood found nearby, it is suspected that Singh was murdered elsewhere and his body dumped in the field, the official added.

Superintendent of Police Somen Barma later visited the spot with other senior officers. "An investigation has been launched and the initial findings suggest possible personal enmity as a motive. The police are working to resolve the case quickly," Barma said. Circle Officer (Kadiyapur) Vinay Gautam said the body was sent for post-mortem. All aspects of the incident are being thoroughly investigated, he added.