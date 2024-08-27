ETV Bharat / state

2 Dead, 13 Injured After Tractor-Trolley Full Of Devotees in Dholpur Overturns

By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : Aug 27, 2024, 2:32 PM IST

The accident took place in the early hours of Tuesday when the steering wheel of the tractor collided with a truck near the Angai police station area. Police, with the aid of the locals rescued the injured from under the trolley.

Two people died and 13 were injured after a tractor-trolley full of devotees returning from Bishangiri temple went out of control and overturned in the early hours of Tuesday.
Two seriously injured passengers have been admitted to the Bari Government General Hospital. (ETV Bharat)

Dholpur (Rajasthan): Two people died and 13 were injured after a tractor-trolley full of devotees returning from Bishangiri temple went out of control and overturned in the early hours of Tuesday. Two among them who are seriously injured have been admitted to the Bari Government General Hospital.

The accident took place when the steering wheel of the tractor collided with a truck. The deceased has been identified as 45-year-old Virendra Singh, son of Naval Singh, and 12-year-old Hemant Thakur, son of Mahendra Singh Thakur.

Bari Kotwali Police Station House Officer (SHO) Shivlahari Meena said that the devotees were returning after visiting the Bishangiri fair. "The driver lost control due to high speed and the tractor overturned. The accident took place near the Angai Police Station. We have taken the tractor-trolley into custody. Investigation is underway," she said.

Police said locals were alerted after they heard screams nearby and then informed them. The police then rushed to the spot and rescued the injured from under the trolley, with the help of the locals.

List Of Injured People: 50-year-old Mohit, son of Chandan Singh, 16-year-old Naveen, son of Dinesh Chandra, 40-year-old Shraddha, wife of Omveer, 18-year-old Roni, son of Sanju Thakur, 30-year-old Kusum, wife of Pramod, 35-year-old Anita, wife of Kishanveer, 42-year-old Veervati wife of Mahendra Singh, 43-year-old Sheela wife of Virendra Singh, 50-year-old Khunti son of Bedi Ram, 40-year-old Mahendra Singh, son of Ramcharan, 18-year-old Pashpal, son of Vinod Singh have been injured.

