2 Dead, 13 Injured After Tractor-Trolley Full Of Devotees in Dholpur Overturns

Two seriously injured passengers have been admitted to the Bari Government General Hospital. ( ETV Bharat )

Dholpur (Rajasthan): Two people died and 13 were injured after a tractor-trolley full of devotees returning from Bishangiri temple went out of control and overturned in the early hours of Tuesday. Two among them who are seriously injured have been admitted to the Bari Government General Hospital.

The accident took place when the steering wheel of the tractor collided with a truck. The deceased has been identified as 45-year-old Virendra Singh, son of Naval Singh, and 12-year-old Hemant Thakur, son of Mahendra Singh Thakur.

Bari Kotwali Police Station House Officer (SHO) Shivlahari Meena said that the devotees were returning after visiting the Bishangiri fair. "The driver lost control due to high speed and the tractor overturned. The accident took place near the Angai Police Station. We have taken the tractor-trolley into custody. Investigation is underway," she said.