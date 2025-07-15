Traces Of Marijuana In Hyderabad’s IT Corridor: List Of 1,000 Drug Users Prepared

Hyderabad: The city’s IT corridor has come under scrutiny once again as evidence of widespread marijuana use among tech professionals emerges. In a recent crackdown, the Eagle (TGNAB) team arrested 14 individuals from the Gachibowli area on Saturday, all of whom tested positive for drug consumption. The accused include six IT professionals and others working in private companies. Among those caught are a young couple, married just a year ago and employed in top companies. Police have since issued notices and shared details of the accused with their respective employers.
Drug Network Unravelling In IT-Areas
Authorities have intensified surveillance in Gachibowli, Madhapur, Nanakramguda, and Kondapur, where several tech employees are allegedly sourcing marijuana from Maharashtra, Karnataka, Andhra Pradesh, and Dhoolpet in Hyderabad.
Police have reportedly gathered solid technological evidence tracing drug supply routes and dealers. A WhatsApp group named "Sandeep", linked to marijuana distribution, is under investigation. While 86 members of the group remain untraceable, it's believed they’ve gone off the radar by switching off their phones.
A list of around 1,000 suspected drug users, mainly those purchasing 10 to 20 grams of cannabis regularly, has been compiled based on phone and financial tracking.
Addiction Taking A Toll On Careers
Past instances have shown that companies are taking a zero-tolerance approach. IT employees arrested for drug use have been terminated, and four doctors linked to drug peddling were also dismissed by their hospital managements recently.
What’s worrying officials is the increasing number of highly qualified professionals in critical roles who are now falling prey to drug addiction. During police counselling sessions, many IT professionals admitted that work stress and family conflicts pushed them toward marijuana.
“It’s alarming to see people with important responsibilities turn to drugs. We urge companies and communities to step up awareness and preventive measures,” said an official involved in the investigation.
