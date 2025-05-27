Toxic Gas in Septic Tank Kills 4 Workers In Rajasthan's Jaipur

Jaipur: In a tragic accident, four workers lost their lives and four others were injured after being exposed to toxic gas inside a septic tank in the Jewellery Zone located in the Sitapura Industrial Area of Rajasthan's capital city, Jaipur, on Monday night, police said.

According to Chaksu ACP Surendra Singh, the deceased have been identified as Sanjeev Pal, Himanshu Singh, Rohit Pal and Arpit Yadav, all hailing from Uttar Pradesh. All these workers belong to the same family. Two workers remain in critical condition and are undergoing treatment at Mahatma Gandhi Hospital, while two others were discharged after receiving first aid.

The incident occurred on Monday at the Achal Jewels Pvt Ltd in G-Block of the Jewellery Zone, under the jurisdiction of the Sanganer Sadar Police Station, when eight workers were sent inside a 10-foot deep tank to extract gold and silver residual particles.

The deceased workers’ bodies have been kept at Mahatma Gandhi Hospital, while the unconscious survivors, Ajay Chauhan and Rajpal, are in RUHS Hospital, said officials. The tragedy happened when two workers lost consciousness after entering the approximately 10-foot-deep tank, which had accumulated chemical residues and gold/silver particles. As others attempted to rescue him, they too were overcome by the toxic fumes. In total, eight workers entered the tank during the incident.

A Forensic Science Laboratory (FSL) team was called to the scene, though the specific type of gas involved has yet to be identified. The ADM South, SDM Sanganer, and the tehsildars from Sanganer also rushed to the spot to assess the situation.

All workers lived in Govardhan Nagar, Sitapura. Authorities have launched a formal investigation into the incident, including potential violations of labour safety protocols and allegations of negligence by the company and contractor. Officials are also examining the factory’s emergency response systems and employee safety provisions.