Acid Leak From Tanker Lorry Triggers Panic In Andhra Pradesh's Kurnool; Residents Report Breathing Problems

Kurnool: Panic gripped Kurnool in Andhra Pradesh late Sunday night after toxic fumes spread due to the leakage of a large quantity of hydrochloric acid from a tanker lorry on the national highway in the city. Upon noticing the leak, the lorry driver abandoned the vehicle and fled from the spot, leaving behind a hazardous trail that triggered respiratory problems among commuters. The residents of the city have also reported breathing issues following the incident.

After the hazardous leak, the driver brought the tanker lorry to a halt near the Santoshnagar Eidgah area atop the Venkataramana Colony flyover inside the Kurnool city limits. Then, he ran away from the place. The acid spill flowed down the bridge, spreading all the way to the Lakshmi Narasimhaswamy Arch, which was located opposite the Lokayukta office in Kurnool. The pungent fumes caused severe discomfort, and several people reported difficulty in breathing.

The acid leak disrupted traffic along the stretch from Santosh Nagar to the Tungabhadra river, with the local officials having completely blocked the highway due to the incident. On receiving the information, the local police rushed to the spot and quickly diverted traffic onto the service road to avoid further exposure. The authorities are investigating the cause of the leak and trying to trace the lorry driver.