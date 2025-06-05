Tourists in Himachal Pradesh Need to Take Precautions for High Altitude Sickness

Kullu: The recent death of a doctor from Punjab at Darcha in Lahaul and Spiti district in Himachal Pradesh has brought into focus the need for making tourists aware about high altitude sickness. The doctor was returning with his family after holidaying when he complained of breathlessness near Darcha. By the time his wife took him to Keylong Hospital, he was no more.

A large number of tourists visit the pristine locations in Himachal Pradesh often undertaking treks in high altitudes. However, many of them are unaware of high altitude sickness that can be fatal if its symptoms are not recognised and treated in time.

This sickness results from the failure of the body to acclimatize to the paucity of oxygen in high reaches when a person travels from the plains to the mountains. This often leads to breathlessness and the person falling sick.

Infographics for High Altitute Sickness (ETV Bharat)

Experts say that beyond the height of 3000 meters above sea level, the oxygen level falls. This gets amplified among tourists in the form of breathlessness, dizziness, nausea, and headaches. A person normally recovers in a couple of days on descending from the heights. But if symptoms are not read in time, it can prove fatal. People are advised to tell their co-travellers if they have any such symptoms so that they can be treated on time.

High altitude sickness results from a rarified atmosphere when a person goes above 3000 meters from the sea level. He faces difficulty in inhaling oxygen and the body takes time to acclimatise. But if a person exerts and tries to ascend the hills at a fast pace, his body does not keep up with the effort and he faces symptoms of sickness. Not getting an ample amount of oxygen leads to fatality.

Health expert Dr Manish Sood explained, “Persons already suffering from serious ailments should avoid going to high altitude areas. Patients of diabetes and hypertension should also take medical advice before going to such an area.”

He further advised that tourists should not move more than 500 meters on foot in a day in areas more than 3000 meters above sea level, and the body should be well hydrated.

“People travelling to high altitude areas should refrain from smoking and consuming alcohol as these things impact the body functions. At the same time those undertaking difficult treks must keep oxygen kits and life-saving medicines with them,” he said while underlining that if someone still experiences high altitude sickness symptoms then he or she must immediately consult a doctor.

Lahaul and Spiti’s Superintendent of Police (SP) Ilma Afroz said, “The administration has issued an advisory to check such instances. People having breathing problems have been strictly asked not to go beyond Darcha. At the same time, all the tourists have been asked to keep oxygen and first aid kits with them.”

The tourists have been advised to keep their bodies well hydrated because regular intake of water reduces the chances of high-altitude sickness.

She further said that the Police personnel have been deputed at regular intervals to help the tourists in case of any problem.