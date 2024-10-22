Cyclone Dana: Tourists Home-Bound As Odisha Govt Urges To Vacate Puri

Puri : With cyclone Dana nearing the coast, Puri district administration has ramped up its preparations to handle the impact. As a precaution, tourists in Puri have been advised to return to their homes following government orders. Deputy Chief Minister Pravati Parida held a review meeting with senior officials of the district administration on Tuesday to assess the readiness for the storm.

Addressing a virtual meeting, Parida discussed in details with Additional District Magistrate Sharat Chandra Behera and other officials about various modalities taken up to handle the cyclone impact. The district administration informed, cyclone shelters are fully equipped with drinking water and food. Evacuation plans have been made for people in flood-prone areas, and motor pumps are on standby to address waterlogging issues. Fire brigades and special teams have also been deployed to ensure public safety. Tourists have been instructed to leave hotels and return home, while fishermen warned not to venture into the sea. Special measures are in place for the protection of pregnant women, and a task force has been formed to monitor vegetable prices to prevent price hikes. The administration has urged residents not to panic and to follow official advisories during the cyclone.

“We came to Puri to attend a cultural event but are returning home as per the government’s instructions for our safety,” said a tourist from Assam. Tourists in Puri have been urged to follow the government’s guidelines and postpone their plans. Many, who had planned to extend their stay, have chosen to leave early to seek safety from the cyclone.

Similarly another tourist from Gujarat expressed his plight, "I had come with my entire family and we were supposed to spend a week here in Puri. But we could only visit the Srimandir and are now booking tickets for our return journey." However, there are others who are not able to afford extra price for the train or flight bookings. "Since we are not getting tickets at such less time, we would prefer staying here," said Anirban Choudhury and his wife Mitali from Bokaro.

Shrimant Das, a hotelier in Puri, stated that local hotels have to abide by the government’s cyclone guidelines. “We are advising tourists to return home, but we cannot force those who have already arrived, to leave. The hotel industry suffered massive losses during the 2019 Cyclone Fani, and we hope this storm causes no harm to Odisha,” he said.