2 Pilgrims from Hyderabad Die after Rock Falls on Their Bike While Returning from Badrinath

Rock fell on the bike of two devotees from Hyderabad during their pilgrimage to Uttarakhand. The two bike riders died on the spot in the tragic incident which took place near Gauchar when they were going from Badrinath to Rishikesh. The local police advised people to travel only when necessary due to the danger of landslides during the rainy season.

Bike crushed under rockfall (ETV Bharat)

Chamoli (Uttarakhand) : A motorcycle has crashed due to a rockfall near Chatwa Pipal near Uttarakhand's Gauchar. Two youths riding the motorcycle died on the spot. Due to heavy rains in the mountains, landslides have been occurring in many places here in the past several days.

According to the police control room, the two victims were returning from Badrinath Dham Yatra when a rock fell on their bike from the hill near Chatwa Pipal in the middle of Karnaprayag Gauchar. The motorcycle riders came under the debris of the broken pieces of the rock.

Among the dead is Nirmal Shahi, son of Ramakrishna, age 36 years, a resident of Hyderabad. The other person is identified as Satya Narayan, aged about 50 years, a resident of Police Station Padma Rao Nagar District Hyderabad (Telangana). They died on the spot after being buried under the rock. On receiving the information, the police and the SDRF team reached the spot. Both the bodies have been taken out and brought to the mortuary at Karnaprayag for panchnama.

Inspector in charge Karnaprayag Devendra Singh Rawat said that both the deceased were returning to Rishikesh after visiting Badrinath Dham. Suddenly a big part of the hillside broke and fell on their bike near Chatwa Pipal. In this, the body of one person was completely mutilated. Both persons died on the spot. Police have taken both bodies into custody by removing the stones with the JCB machine.

The inspector in-charge said that during the rainy season, it is advisable to travel only when necessary. People travelling on motorcycles must wear helmets. Due to the rain, there is a danger of landslides in many places. In such a situation, pedestrians should travel carefully.

