2 Pilgrims from Hyderabad Die after Rock Falls on Their Bike While Returning from Badrinath

Chamoli (Uttarakhand) : A motorcycle has crashed due to a rockfall near Chatwa Pipal near Uttarakhand's Gauchar. Two youths riding the motorcycle died on the spot. Due to heavy rains in the mountains, landslides have been occurring in many places here in the past several days.
According to the police control room, the two victims were returning from Badrinath Dham Yatra when a rock fell on their bike from the hill near Chatwa Pipal in the middle of Karnaprayag Gauchar. The motorcycle riders came under the debris of the broken pieces of the rock.
Among the dead is Nirmal Shahi, son of Ramakrishna, age 36 years, a resident of Hyderabad. The other person is identified as Satya Narayan, aged about 50 years, a resident of Police Station Padma Rao Nagar District Hyderabad (Telangana). They died on the spot after being buried under the rock. On receiving the information, the police and the SDRF team reached the spot. Both the bodies have been taken out and brought to the mortuary at Karnaprayag for panchnama.