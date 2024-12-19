ETV Bharat / state

Tourists Flock To Kashmir For Christmas And New Year Celebrations

Srinagar: As the festive season of Christmas and New Year approaches, tourists are flocking to Kashmir, with most hotels in popular destinations like Gulmarg, Pahalgam, and Sonamarg already booked in advance. Officials indicate that nearly 90 percent of the three-star and five-star hotels have been reserved from December through the first week of January.

Speaking to ETV Bharat, hotel owners and tour operators expressed their delight over the surge in bookings. In Gulmarg, all hotels are fully booked for Christmas and New Year festivities, while bookings continue at other destinations where limited rooms are still available. Pahalgam and Sonamarg are also seeing high demand, with most accommodations already packed.

In 2023, more than 10,000 tourists, including a significant number of foreign visitors, celebrated Christmas in Gulmarg. This year, the number of tourists is expected to surpass last year's figures. The Kashmir Valley, known worldwide for its breathtaking landscapes and distinct seasonal charm, continues to attract travelers.

The year 2024 has been particularly remarkable for tourism in Jammu and Kashmir. With a notable increase in both domestic and international tourists, the region also witnessed record-breaking numbers for religious tourism, including the Shri Amarnath Ji Yatra and Shri Mata Vaishno Devi Yatra.

According to the Director of Tourism, special music events are planned in Gulmarg, Pahalgam, and Sonamarg to mark the festive season. Musical concerts featuring local and national artists will entertain visitors. Additionally, major tourist destinations will be decorated with lights and festive displays from December 25 to January 2.