Tourists Flock To Kashmir For Christmas And New Year Celebrations

Srinagar: As the festive season of Christmas and New Year approaches, tourists are flocking to Kashmir, with most hotels in popular destinations like Gulmarg, Pahalgam, and Sonamarg already booked in advance. Officials indicate that nearly 90 percent of the three-star and five-star hotels have been reserved from December through the first week of January.
Speaking to ETV Bharat, hotel owners and tour operators expressed their delight over the surge in bookings. In Gulmarg, all hotels are fully booked for Christmas and New Year festivities, while bookings continue at other destinations where limited rooms are still available. Pahalgam and Sonamarg are also seeing high demand, with most accommodations already packed.
In 2023, more than 10,000 tourists, including a significant number of foreign visitors, celebrated Christmas in Gulmarg. This year, the number of tourists is expected to surpass last year's figures. The Kashmir Valley, known worldwide for its breathtaking landscapes and distinct seasonal charm, continues to attract travelers.
The year 2024 has been particularly remarkable for tourism in Jammu and Kashmir. With a notable increase in both domestic and international tourists, the region also witnessed record-breaking numbers for religious tourism, including the Shri Amarnath Ji Yatra and Shri Mata Vaishno Devi Yatra.
According to the Director of Tourism, special music events are planned in Gulmarg, Pahalgam, and Sonamarg to mark the festive season. Musical concerts featuring local and national artists will entertain visitors. Additionally, major tourist destinations will be decorated with lights and festive displays from December 25 to January 2.
The Institute of Hotel Management (IHM) in Srinagar is set to host a special event on December 23, while a program is scheduled at the Gulmarg Club on December 24.
Rauf Tramboo, President of the Travel Agents Association of Kashmir, attributed the rise in tourist interest to recent snowfall in Gulmarg and Pahalgam. However, he emphasized the need for improved infrastructure and basic facilities to enhance the experience at new tourist destinations so that tourists are attracted to these new tourist destinations in addition to Gulmarg, Pahalgam, Sonamarg or other tourist destinations.
Mushtaq Chaya, Chairman of the Jammu and Kashmir Hoteliers Club and Managing Director of the Mushtaq Group of Hotels, said that tourist numbers have dipped in the second half of the year due to the elections.
“However, we remain hopeful for a strong recovery in December, especially with the New Year and Christmas celebrations ahead,” he said. Chaya expects occupancy rates to rise sharply during the festive period.
Similarly, Sameer Baktoo, Chairman of the Travel Agents Association of India (JK Chapter), noted that even houseboats are fully booked for the festive period. He highlighted the role of musical programs in attracting tourists and urged the government to organize such events on a larger scale. Baktoo also stressed the importance of eco-tourism and developing new destinations to cater to the preferences of both domestic and international visitors, who are drawn to Kashmir’s unique climate and natural beauty.
