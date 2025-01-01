Tourists Call Gulmarg A 'Dream Destination' As New Year 2025 Begins

Srinagar: Gulmarg, the famed winter wonderland in Jammu and Kashmir, welcomed the New Year with record-breaking tourist arrivals and vibrant celebrations. Nestled in the Baramulla district, the resort town became a hub of excitement as visitors from across the globe gathered to embrace the snowy charm in 2025.

Tourists were seen revelling in the festivities, enjoying music, playing with snow, and celebrating the stroke of midnight with bonfires and fireworks. " It is a new experience," shared a tourist, adding, "Welcoming the New Year here is sheer joy."

A visitor from Gujarat expressed delight at being part of the celebrations. "We are here for the first time, and we are lucky to be part of this. This night will be remembered forever," they said. Another tourist shared a similar sentiment, calling Gulmarg's snow-covered peaks and breathtaking landscapes a 'dream come true'.

Although official New Year events were on hold due to national mourning, the influx of tourists did not dwindle. First-time visitor Poornima from Madhya Pradesh expressed her excitement, saying, "Seeing snow for the very first time is beyond words. Witnessing heavy snowfall is a dream come true, and we are having an absolutely gala time here."

Renowned for its winter activities, Gulmarg's appeal lies in its ability to blend adventure with stunning scenery. "This place is a haven for winter sports lovers," another tourist remarked, highlighting skiing and snowboarding as key attractions.