Tourist Places in Karnataka Go Out of Bounds for People on New Year's Eve

Bengaluru: Karnataka's prominent hill stations and tourist places including Nandi Hills on the outskirts of Bengaluru and Mullayanagiri in Chikmagalur district will go off the radars of revellers this New Year's Eve as the state government has banned the entry of the public in these places on December 31 night. The ban will be in place from 6 pm on December 31 to 7 am on January 1.
The measure is aimed at avoiding mad rush, drunken driving, accidents and untoward incidents, the authorities claimed.
Chikkaballapur Deputy Commissioner Ravindra on Monday issued an order restricting entry of people from the December 31 evening to the January 1 morning. Rooms booked on Nandi Hills well in advance for December 31 night have also been cancelled. "The move is to ensure law and order during the New Year celebrations," the DC said.
Nandi Hills is one of the most sought-after hill stations for Bengalureans to visit on weekends.
The Chikkaballapur district administration has also held a meeting with the owners of hotels, pubs and resorts in the vicinity of the Nandi Hills and warned them against organising rave parties and allowing the use of drugs and other banned substances.
Similarly, the Bengaluru Rural District administration banned entry of visitors to tourist places like Shivagange Betta, Siddara Betta, Makalidurga and Nandi Betta for three days starting 6 pm today (Monday) to midnight of January 1.
In Chikkamagaluru, the district administration has banned entry of visitors to Mullayanagiri, the highest peak in Karnataka and a trekkers' favourite, Datta Peeta (Bababudangiri), Devara Mane, Zari Falls, and Manikyadhara Falls on the New Year eve. These places attract lakhs of tourists every year.
In Mysuru also several curbs have been imposed including banning entry of visitors to Chamundi Hills from 7 pm on December 31 to 6 am on January 1.