Tourist Places in Karnataka Go Out of Bounds for People on New Year's Eve

Bengaluru: Karnataka's prominent hill stations and tourist places including Nandi Hills on the outskirts of Bengaluru and Mullayanagiri in Chikmagalur district will go off the radars of revellers this New Year's Eve as the state government has banned the entry of the public in these places on December 31 night. The ban will be in place from 6 pm on December 31 to 7 am on January 1.

The measure is aimed at avoiding mad rush, drunken driving, accidents and untoward incidents, the authorities claimed.

Chikkaballapur Deputy Commissioner Ravindra on Monday issued an order restricting entry of people from the December 31 evening to the January 1 morning. Rooms booked on Nandi Hills well in advance for December 31 night have also been cancelled. "The move is to ensure law and order during the New Year celebrations," the DC said.

Nandi Hills is one of the most sought-after hill stations for Bengalureans to visit on weekends.