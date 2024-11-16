ETV Bharat / state

Tourist From Myanmar Dies During Visit To Taj Mahal

Alimit (67) fell while climbing the stairs of the main mausoleum and was immediately taken to the hospital where doctors declared her dead upon arrival.

A doctor attends to the tourist in an ambulance (ETV Bharat)
By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : 60 minutes ago

Agra: A woman tourist from Myanmar died while visiting the Taj Mahal in Agra on Saturday morning. After clicking pictures of the Royal Gate and Central Tank, she was climbing the stairs of the main mausoleum when her health deteriorated. She fell on the stairs and was immediately taken to the hospital in an ambulance where doctors declared her dead upon arrival.

ACP (Taj Security) Syed Areeb Ahmed said a group of ten tourists from Myanmar reached Agra at 9 am on Saturday to see the Taj Mahal. The group parked their car in the Shilpagram parking area and entered the mausoleum through the VVIP Eastern Gate. They took a lot of pictures and videos at the Royal Gate and Central Tank as well as other places. When the group was proceeding to the main mausoleum, the health of a female tourist, Aimint (67), in the group deteriorated.

Ahmed said Aimint experienced discomfort while climbing the stairs of the Taj Mahal, due to which she sat down on the steps. By the time fellow tourists could understand what happened, Aimint fainted and could not get up. An alarm was sounded by the group members.

Hearing the noise, CISF and Archaeological Survey of India (ASI) employees reached the spot and immediately took Aimint out of the Taj premises. With the help of an ambulance, they reached a hospital on Fatehabad Road, where doctors declared Aimint dead. The embassy and the family members of the deceased have been informed about the incident.

