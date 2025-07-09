Shimla: Shimla, the 'Queen of Hills' in Himachal Pradesh, is witnessing a significant drop in tourists amid the ongoing monsoon season.

The main reason for the decline is attributed to the recent cloudbursts in some parts of the state; however, travel agents say the tourism industry has been struggling for several years.

Tourist Footfall Dips By 8% In Shimla Following Monsoon Impact (PTI)

"Over the last 5-6 years, the tourism business has been struggling. First, it was COVID-19. Then, in 2023, there was a major natural disaster. After that, during the summer season, the Pahalgam attack occurred, followed by a war between India and Pakistan. And now, in the monsoon season, yet another natural disaster has struck, which has severely impacted the tourism business," said Dheeraj Shahi, a travel agent.

Officials are reporting an 8 per cent drop in hotel occupancy compared to last year. According to Prince Kukreja, Vice President, Shimla Hotel and Restaurant Association, "In Himachal Pradesh, cloudburst or heavy rains occurred in one or two districts quite a while ago, but right now everything is fine. In Shimla, there hasn’t been any rain for the past 10 days. The roads are in excellent condition, everything is normal, yet for whatever reason fewer people are coming here".

"On Facebook, rumours of flood alerts are spreading, but in reality, there's nothing like that except for the Mandi district. Apart from that, everything is normal," he added.

With heavy rain lashing several parts of Himachal Pradesh, the local meteorological department on Tuesday warned of a risk of low to moderate flash floods in parts of eight districts in the next 24 hours.

These districts are Chamba, Kangra, Mandi, Kullu, Shimla, Solan, Sirmaur and Una. The monsoon hit Himachal Pradesh on June 20. Since its onset, the state has witnessed 31 flash floods, 22 cloudbursts and 17 landslides, and 52 people have died in rain-related incidents, according to officials.