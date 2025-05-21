Tourism In Ladakh Faces Setbacks Amid Security Concerns And Misinformation

By Rinchen Angmo Chumikchan

Leh: As Ladakh steps into the peak summer tourist season, concerns are mounting within the travel and hospitality sector over the slow pace of recovery in tourist arrivals, especially in the aftermath of the recent Pahalgam terror attack.

Despite positive signs such as an increase in flight connectivity to Leh and the reopening of the Leh–Manali road, local tour operators say widespread cancellations and fear among travellers continue to hurt the region’s tourism-dependent economy.

Voices from across Ladakh's tourism sector, including members of the All Ladakh Tour Operators Association (ALTOA) and tour operators from Kargil, reveal that up to 80% of the population is directly or indirectly dependent on tourism. Yet, concerns over safety, exacerbated by international websites marking parts of western Ladakh as an ‘orange zone’ and ongoing security operations being highlighted in national media, have discouraged many potential visitors.

Tsewang Namgyal, General Secretary of the All Ladakh Tour Operators Association, says, “One positive sign is that the number of flights to Leh is increasing daily. Today, we have 11 flights arriving from Delhi and Mumbai. Another good development is that the Leh-Manali road is open, and tourists are arriving via that route as well. However, after the Pahalgam terror attack, many of our bookings were cancelled by tourists."

"Now, tour operators have started receiving some new bookings and inquiries. Unfortunately, some international websites have marked western Ladakh, including Kargil and Batalik, as an orange zone. Today, we met with the Chief Secretary of UT Ladakh to request intervention with the Ministry of Home Affairs. Ladakh is very safe and secure, and we are urging that it be reclassified as a green zone,” he added.

He continued, “If the tourist footfall decreases, it will directly or indirectly affect the people of Ladakh, as 75% to 80% of the population is dependent on tourism. Many hoteliers, guesthouse owners, and taxi drivers have taken loans from banks, and if tourists do not come to Ladakh, how will they repay them? We had a meeting yesterday, chaired by the Deputy Commissioner of Leh with bank officials to request some grace period for repayments".

Tourism In Ladakh Faces Setbacks Amid Security Concerns And Misinformation (ETV Bharat)

"This situation affects everyone in Ladakh, farmers, cooks, Self-Help Groups whose products are sold to tourists, pashmina producers, shopkeepers, and many others. We have requested that the Lieutenant Governor of Ladakh promote the region. This year, in April alone, we received around 22,000 tourists for the apricot blossom, which is perhaps the highest number of tourist arrivals for that month".

Muzzamil Hussain, a tour operator based in Kargil, said, “Tourism has been significantly affected, around 80% of tourist flow to Kargil depends on connectivity with Srinagar. Kargil, by itself, is not a major standalone destination, as most tourists travel between Leh and Srinagar. Now that Srinagar is completely shut down, all bookings in Kargil have been wiped out until June".

However, he added, "since last week, we’ve seen a slight recovery, and bookings are gradually picking up. Most properties in Kargil had to send their staff back, many of whom are from Uttarakhand, Nepal, and Himachal Pradesh. Currently, only 3 to 4 properties are operational. We are hopeful that tourism will pick up by June.”

“Since Kargil is located near the Line of Control (LoC), it is perceived as a volatile area. This has left many in limbo, wondering whether they should even consider bringing back staff and restarting operations, especially since most of the tourism infrastructure here consists of hotels. We are now trying to provide real-time, on-the-ground information to tourists and stakeholders, reassuring them that the situation in Kargil is normal and safe,” Muzzamil Hussain said.

Tsering Angchuk, Executive Member of ALTOA, said, “The number of tourists coming by flight is increasing daily, but there is still fear, as many news channels continue to report that Operation Sindoor is not yet over. Tour operators who are able to clarify tourists’ concerns are seeing their clients travel to Leh without hesitation and complete their trips successfully”.

“For the past 2–3 years, this has been a persistent trend. While the infrastructure such as hotels, travel agencies, taxis, and bike rentals is steadily increasing, the number of tourists is actually declining. The UT administration, and especially the Tourism Department, has a major role to play in this. I believe they need to focus more strongly on awareness and promotion, which is currently lacking,” he added.