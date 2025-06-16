ETV Bharat / state

Tourism Bets On Peaceful Amarnath Yatra As Tourist Footfall Picks Up In Kashmir

On Sunday, the key Pahalgam which witnessed the terror attack in its Baisaran meadow, was filled with visitors with people seen camping alongside the Lidder river. ( ETV Bharat )

Srinagar: Following a massive setback after the Pahalgam terror attack, Jammu and Kashmir’s tourism sector is gradually showing signs of recovery as key hotspots open up and inquiries begin to pick up.

The tourism sector has been facing a slump after the terror attack in Pahalgam on April 22 killed 25 tourists and a local pony rider, taking the life out of its bustling streets and meadows, spurring panic-exodus of visitors and mass cancellation of tourist bookings.

Official estimates suggest over 10000 tourists were arriving in Kashmir on an average day before the terror attack. But the closure of airports including Srinagar Airport following Indian strikes on terror camps in Pakistan during Operation Sindoor, further kept the tourists away.

But on Sunday, the key Pahalgam which witnessed the terror attack in its Baisaran meadow, was filled with visitors with people seen camping alongside the Lidder river. Hundreds of vehicles made inroads to Pahalgam throughout the day with huge traffic-jams and the hustle and bustle appearing to be setting its feet and clocking the things back to normal.

“We have slashed the rates to woo tourists and thankfully now, the bookings have started coming. This is so relieving for us. It has been complete dry for a long time,’’ Manzoor Ahmad, an employee at the five-star Hotel in Pahalgam told ETV Bharat. A normal room at the hotel, which is part of the national hotel chain, costs Rs 30000 but now introduced discounts upto 7000.

Tourists from different states are not behind and they are also filling the popular tourist destinations including Gulmarg and Sonamarg.

This buzz comes after a major revival-push launched by the Omar Abdullah government, especially the cabinet meeting in Pahalgam last month. Besides, the government roped in leading travel agents of the country as brand ambassadors to woo back tourists to the Valley.

The tourism which was hardest hit after the attack employs five lakh people annually but the gradual pick up has stirred hopes of livelihood too.

Gradually, tourists are returning to Kashmir, said Javid Tenga, who heads Kashmir Chamber of Commerce and Industry and the apex trade body expects tourists to return after Amarnath Yatra.

The 38 day long Yatra, which draws lakhs of Hindu pilgrims to mountainous temple in Himalayas in Kashmir, will start from July 3. Thousands of troops have been deployed on the route leading to the temple with multi-pronged security surveillance for ensuring safety of pilgrims.

The government sees an incident-free Yatra to send out a message outside the Valley, building confidence among people to return to holidaying in Kashmir.

The Omar Abdullah led government has plans to hold major tourism activities which includes roadshows in multiple states to woo tourists after the Yatra.