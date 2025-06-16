Tourism Bets On Peaceful Amarnath Yatra As Tourist Footfall Picks Up In Kashmir

Srinagar: Following a massive setback after the Pahalgam terror attack, Jammu and Kashmir’s tourism sector is gradually showing signs of recovery as key hotspots open up and inquiries begin to pick up.
The tourism sector has been facing a slump after the terror attack in Pahalgam on April 22 killed 25 tourists and a local pony rider, taking the life out of its bustling streets and meadows, spurring panic-exodus of visitors and mass cancellation of tourist bookings.
Official estimates suggest over 10000 tourists were arriving in Kashmir on an average day before the terror attack. But the closure of airports including Srinagar Airport following Indian strikes on terror camps in Pakistan during Operation Sindoor, further kept the tourists away.
But on Sunday, the key Pahalgam which witnessed the terror attack in its Baisaran meadow, was filled with visitors with people seen camping alongside the Lidder river. Hundreds of vehicles made inroads to Pahalgam throughout the day with huge traffic-jams and the hustle and bustle appearing to be setting its feet and clocking the things back to normal.
“We have slashed the rates to woo tourists and thankfully now, the bookings have started coming. This is so relieving for us. It has been complete dry for a long time,’’ Manzoor Ahmad, an employee at the five-star Hotel in Pahalgam told ETV Bharat. A normal room at the hotel, which is part of the national hotel chain, costs Rs 30000 but now introduced discounts upto 7000.
Tourists from different states are not behind and they are also filling the popular tourist destinations including Gulmarg and Sonamarg.
This buzz comes after a major revival-push launched by the Omar Abdullah government, especially the cabinet meeting in Pahalgam last month. Besides, the government roped in leading travel agents of the country as brand ambassadors to woo back tourists to the Valley.
The tourism which was hardest hit after the attack employs five lakh people annually but the gradual pick up has stirred hopes of livelihood too.
Gradually, tourists are returning to Kashmir, said Javid Tenga, who heads Kashmir Chamber of Commerce and Industry and the apex trade body expects tourists to return after Amarnath Yatra.
The 38 day long Yatra, which draws lakhs of Hindu pilgrims to mountainous temple in Himalayas in Kashmir, will start from July 3. Thousands of troops have been deployed on the route leading to the temple with multi-pronged security surveillance for ensuring safety of pilgrims.
The government sees an incident-free Yatra to send out a message outside the Valley, building confidence among people to return to holidaying in Kashmir.
The Omar Abdullah led government has plans to hold major tourism activities which includes roadshows in multiple states to woo tourists after the Yatra.
“We are hopeful of the revival of tourism after Yatra,” said Tenga.
Tourism sector estimates suggest there is 10-15 percent occupancy in hotels but Tenga sees this as a ‘confidence building’ after facing slump following the terror. “But it will take a few months to see full revival,” said Tenga.
Multiple hoteliers from key destinations Pahalgam, Gulmarg and Srinagar’s Boulevard suggest that they are again witnessing inquiries with 10 percent advance bookings for the next months.
This comes after over 90 cancellations of bookings for June with authorities ordering full refund of money to intending visitors, triggering a huge economic setback to the hospitality sector and layoffs.
On an average, Altaf Ahmad, a senior manager at a 4 star hotel in Gulmarg, said almost 10-15 rooms are booked on a daily basis.
He said they are receiving bookings for June and July with tourists feeling safe in the face of deployment of security forces.
Additionally, the opening of closed tourist destinations since the attack has had a ‘psychological’ impact on domestic tourists, said hoteliers.
Forty eight of 86 tourist destinations including parks and meadows were closed for visitors as a precautionary measure. But the Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha ordered opening some destinations in the Valley and Jammu from June 17. This includes some popular destinations like Kashmir’s Betaab Valley. The picturesque valley earned the moniker from the movie ‘Betaab’ which was shot there in the 1980s.
Tariq Gani, general secretary JK Hotelier Club said they are pinning hopes on the peaceful Yatra because it can send out a message across the globe of ‘safe Kashmir’.
He said they are focussed on the domestic sector as foreign tourists' arrival is out question in the face of advisories and the ongoing war between Iran and Israel.
Traditionally, the Yatra months is a lean period for the tourism sector. “But we are getting good queries’ starting September when people will have ‘Pooja holidays’ particularly in West Bengal and other states,” he said adding they expect incident free yatra to give fillip to tourism.
