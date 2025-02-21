Tough Times Ahead For Government Contractors Awaiting Payments In Jammu Kashmir

Jammu: Things are not good in Jammu and Kashmir as treasuries are allegedly not receiving money to clear the bills, mounting the liabilities every day. The worst sufferers of this scenario are the government contractors who were informed that liabilities have gone up to Rs 1000 crore.

Talking to ETV Bharat, Jammu Contractors' Association President Bittu Mahajan said that they have submitted the bills in the treasuries in December, which are yet to be cleared. “The treasuries are without money, and nobody is giving any clear statement as to when the money will come. Things are going from bad to worse, and alone in the public works department, liabilities have gone beyond Rs 800 to 900 crores,” he claimed.

“Nobody is taking responsibility for the payments, and in return, we become the sufferers,” Mahajan said.

On the other hand, Contractors' Association’s Doda President Shabir Ahmed Natnoo said that they have taken loans from banks to do the work, but their payments aren't being clearer.

“We are in a position where most of the contractors are not able to receive calls from labourers and shopkeepers who demand their money. From March 1, schools will open, and we will have to go for new admissions of our children, but in the absence of money, we may not be able to get them admitted,” Natnoo said.

“Earlier, once the bill used to land in the treasury, it was getting cleared. But now two months have passed, and we are still waiting for the payments,” he said. “If things don't improve, we would be forced to take extreme steps as our last resort.”

Mahajan, on the other hand, threatened to stop the ongoing work, and this will be the last option.

The Jammu and Kashmir government has maintained a silence on the issue, and there have been no statements coming on the issue. Even the Director General Codes, Finance department, wasn't available for comments. The story will be updated as and when he responds.