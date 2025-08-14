'Tough' NEET UG 2025 Sees Dip In Cut-off Marks; Expert Weighs In

Kota: Given the tough question paper standard in recent years, the National Eligibility-cum-Entrance Test Undergraduate (NEET UG)-2025 has seen a drop in the cut off marks with an expert citing an increase in the number of seats allotted in the first round of counseling.

NEET UG 2025 was held on May 4 this year at 5,453 centers in more than 500 cities across the country. An estimated over 22.7 lakh candidates appeared in the country's biggest medical entrance examination.

Candidates leave a centre after appearing in NEET UG 2025 (ETV Bharat)

As compared to previous years, NEET UG 2025 witnessed a jump in complexity especially in Physics and Chemistry papers focusing more on the thinking ability of the students rather than textbook learning. As a result, there has been a significant drop in the score of the candidates from top to bottom along with the cut off marks. Therefore, in counseling also, candidates scoring low marks have managed to get seats in government medical colleges.

Career counseling expert Parijat Mishra claimed that the decline in the cut off marks will not be seen in the next rounds of counseling.

According to Mishra, last year 40 colleges were not included in the first round of counseling, but were included in the second and third rounds.

“In the first round, five government colleges of Rajasthan, including Jhunjhunu, Nagaur, Baran, Banswara and Sawai Madhopur were not included. Similarly, there were 10 colleges in UP and as many colleges in Maharashtra not included in the first round last year,” added Mishra.

This year, all these colleges have been included in the first round of counselling, which has led to a decline in the cut off marks, according to Mishra.