Tough Battle Ahead For NDA, INDIA Bloc In Jharkhand Assembly Elections

Hyderabad: With Assembly elections a few months later in Jharkhand, both the BJP led NDA and the INDIA bloc led by Jharkhand Mukti Morcha (JMM) are busy formulating strategies.

While the BJP is engaged in marathon meetings with key central leaders to strengthen its organizational structure and regain the trust of its tribal voter base, the JMM faces a dilemma as its allies are pressing for “respectable” seat sharing agreements.

BJP working to win over tribal voters

BJP insiders said that the party has planned to field veteran and seasoned leaders in the upcoming elections. It has set up committees to identify such leaders. Sources said some leaders that are under consideration includes former Union Minister Arjun Munda, BJP state president and former Chief Minister Babulal Marandi, Asha Lakda, former MP Sudarshan Bhagat, Samir Oraon, Neelkanth Singh Munda, Sita Soren, Geeta Koda, Barkuwar Gagrai, JB Tubid, Dr. Arun Oraon, Former MLA Shivshankar Oraon, Yadunath Pandey, Rabindra Nath Pandey and CP Singh.

Arjun Munda, considered to be popular tribal face for the BJP, was defeated in the recently concluded Lok Sabha elections from Khunti. His defeat was a major setback for the saffron party in Jharkhand. With an aim to regain the party’s lost ground in the tribal belt the BJP is likely to field him in the assembly elections.

Next, Babulal Marandi, another tribal face, who has been trying to regain voters' confidence, may also be considered to be a candidate for the upcoming Assembly polls. He is currently the state president of the BJP in Jharkhand and was the first Chief Minister of the state.

He resigned from the BJP in 2006 and formed his own political party Jharkhand Vikas Morcha (JVM). In 2020, he merged his party with the BJP and returned to the old party.

Notably, the BJP was defeated on all tribal seats in the Lok Sabha elections in Jharkhand. Thus, through various programs, NDA is trying to win back its voters in this belt.

“The party is working out on strategies to win the elections. Former Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chauhan and Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma have been made the state in-charges for the Assembly polls. Our workers are excited about the party’s decision. The central leadership will take final decisions in all matters related to selection of candidates for the elections. We are confident that our party will win the elections with a huge margin”, BJP spokesperson Avinash Kumar Singh said.

Challenges for INDIA bloc

The INDIA bloc on the other hand is also busy formulating strategies to win over voters in the state. Amid reports of internal differences over seat sharing deal between JMM and the Congress, the ruling coalition is planning to challenge the BJP on its stance on Bangladeshi infiltration and demographic change in tribal region.