Torrential Rains Lash Bengaluru, State On High Alert As Monsoon Rains Intensify Across Karnataka

Bengaluru: The latest downpour underscores the urgent need for durable infrastructure and better planning in a city that aspires to be a global technology hub. How swiftly Bengaluru’s authorities act in the coming days will determine not only immediate relief but also the city’s ability to handle future monsoon seasons.

Overnight Rain Pounds Bengaluru; More Showers Forecast

Heavy overnight rain once again threw Bengaluru into chaos, flooding low-lying areas and creating long traffic snarls on key roads. The downpour, which began late Thursday and continued intermittently into Friday morning, left civic infrastructure struggling to cope as the India Meteorological Department (IMD) warned of more rainfall in the coming days. Meteorological data showed the city recording about 65.5 mm of rain in 24 hours ending 5:30 a.m., with the city’s Automatic Weather Station (AWS) noting 66 mm. Doddaballapura received 60 mm, while Chandurayanahalli in Ramanagara logged 46 mm, and Hessarghatta in Bengaluru Rural recorded 43 mm.

Widespread Rainfall and Weather Alert

The impact of the monsoon was felt far beyond the state capital. According to the Karnataka State Natural Disaster Monitoring Centre (KSNDMC), Kanagamakalapalli in Chikkaballapura received a massive 130 mm of rain, followed by Tirumani and Beechaganahalli with 114 mm each, and Bhandarkumtha in Bidar at 112 mm.

Other districts, including Gadag, Kolar, and Mangaluru, also saw significant showers. The IMD issued a yellow alert for Bengaluru and surrounding districts such as Vijayapura, Bidar, Kalaburagi, Tumakuru, Kolar, and Chikkaballapura, forecasting light to moderate rain or thundershowers accompanied by lightning and gusty winds up to 40 kmph.

The department warned of potential power outages, waterlogging, and falling tree branches and advised residents to avoid sheltering under trees, unplug electrical appliances, and stay away from water bodies.

Citywide Waterlogging and Transport Disruption

Today morning, major roads and underpasses in areas like KR Puram, Majestic, Silk Board, RR Nagar, Koramangala, and Hesarghatta were heavily waterlogged. Several arterial routes turned into streams, slowing traffic to a crawl and stranding commuters for hours. Continuous rainfall worsened potholes across the city, making travel particularly dangerous for two-wheeler riders. Reports of uprooted trees and clogged stormwater drains came from southern and western zones, compounding the congestion.