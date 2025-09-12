ETV Bharat / state

Torrential Rains Batter Telangana; Hyderabad-Vijayawada Highway Submerged, IMD Warns Of More Downpour Ahead

Commuters make their way through the streets during a sudden downpour in the city, in Hyderabad ( PTI )

Hyderabad: The southwest monsoon remained active over Telangana on Friday, unleashing torrential rains that flooded roads and crippled traffic across multiple districts in Telangana.

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) on Thursday reported extremely heavy rainfall at isolated places in Karimnagar, while Medak and Jangaon also witnessed very heavy spells. Heavy rainfall was recorded in several other districts, including Medchal-Malkajgiri, Rangareddy, Siddipet, Hanmakonda, Yadadri Bhuvanagiri, Nagarkurnool, Kamareddy and Nizamabad.

On Thursday, the highest rainfall was recorded at Yacharam in Rangareddy district with 17.9 cm, followed by Medak headquarters with 17.8 cm. Other major readings include Kolanupaka (17.3 cm), Motakondur (16.5 cm), Dulmetts in Siddipet (13.6 cm), Tati Annaram in Rangareddy (12.3 cm), Ainavol in Hanumakonda (11.9 cm), and Hayathnagar (11.4 cm).

East Hyderabad bore the brunt, with Hayathnagar and the surrounding areas submerged after 90 minutes of heavy downpour. The Hyderabad-Vijayawada National Highway was inundated, causing severe traffic snarls between Vanasthalipuram and Pedda Amberpet. Several school buses were stranded, while colonies in Abdullapurmet mandal reported flooding.