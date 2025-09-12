ETV Bharat / state

Torrential Rains Batter Telangana; Hyderabad-Vijayawada Highway Submerged, IMD Warns Of More Downpour Ahead

Heavy Downpour submerged the Hyderabad-Vijayawada Highway, stranded school buses, and flooded colonies. Medak town roads and houses were waterlogged after hours of relentless rain.

Commuters make their way through the streets during a sudden downpour in the city, in Hyderabad (PTI)
By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : September 12, 2025 at 2:50 PM IST

Hyderabad: The southwest monsoon remained active over Telangana on Friday, unleashing torrential rains that flooded roads and crippled traffic across multiple districts in Telangana.

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) on Thursday reported extremely heavy rainfall at isolated places in Karimnagar, while Medak and Jangaon also witnessed very heavy spells. Heavy rainfall was recorded in several other districts, including Medchal-Malkajgiri, Rangareddy, Siddipet, Hanmakonda, Yadadri Bhuvanagiri, Nagarkurnool, Kamareddy and Nizamabad.

On Thursday, the highest rainfall was recorded at Yacharam in Rangareddy district with 17.9 cm, followed by Medak headquarters with 17.8 cm. Other major readings include Kolanupaka (17.3 cm), Motakondur (16.5 cm), Dulmetts in Siddipet (13.6 cm), Tati Annaram in Rangareddy (12.3 cm), Ainavol in Hanumakonda (11.9 cm), and Hayathnagar (11.4 cm).

East Hyderabad bore the brunt, with Hayathnagar and the surrounding areas submerged after 90 minutes of heavy downpour. The Hyderabad-Vijayawada National Highway was inundated, causing severe traffic snarls between Vanasthalipuram and Pedda Amberpet. Several school buses were stranded, while colonies in Abdullapurmet mandal reported flooding.

In Medak, continuous rain from 9.30 am to 11.30 am left several roads like Ramdas Chowrasta, Mahatma Gandhi Road, and Auto Nagar waterlogged. Houses in the Gandhinagar colony were also inundated.

Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy directed officials to remain on high alert and shift residents from weak structures. GHMC, HMDA, SDRF, Fire and Police departments were instructed to coordinate relief efforts. He also urged citizens to exercise caution at causeways. The IMD warned of more heavy rains in Asifabad, Mancherial, Suryapet and Mahabubabad on Friday.

The IMD warned of more heavy rains: Asifabad, Mancherial, Suryapet and Mahabubabad on Friday; Mahabubabad, Warangal, Hanumakonda, Jangaon, Yadadri Bhuvanagiri, Rangareddy and Hyderabad on Saturday.

