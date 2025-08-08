ETV Bharat / state

Torrential Rain Paralyses Hyderabad, IMD Issues Yellow Alert In Many Districts

Hyderabad: Heavy rainfall lashed several parts of Hyderabad on Thursday evening, leading to waterlogging on the roads and massive traffic congestions, stranding commuters and disrupting normal life.

In just an hour, torrential rain accompanied by gusty winds brought Hyderabad and surrounding districts to a standstill as roads turned into rivers, traffic crawled for kilometres and emergency teams were pressed into action.

Severe waterlogging was witnessed across Hyderabad and adjoining districts (ETV Bharat)

Localities like Ameerpet, Yellareddyguda, Sri Krishna Nagar and Yusufguda bore the brunt of the deluge. Floodwater entered around 200 houses in various slums, while more than 500 two-wheelers were washed away or submerged.

GHMC and Hydra teams swung into action, using motorbikes to divert the water accumulated at intersections. Mayor Vijayalakshmi visited Banjara Hills to oversee the situation, while GHMC Commissioner RV Karnan monitored operations from the control room.

Chief Minister Revanth Reddy, currently in Delhi, asked chief secretary, DGP, GHMC Commissioner, Hyderabad Commissioner and electricity department officials to work in close coordination.

A house inundated in a low-lying area (ETV Bharat)

Daily Life Disrupted

Major arterial roads were submerged and low-lying areas in Ameerpet, Yellareddiguda, Yusufguda, and Srikrishnanagar were completely flooded. Several trees fell and power supply was disrupted in many areas.

A wall of an apartment in Manikonda collapsed on a moving car and several vehicles were swept away in the floods. Traffic came to a standstill across the city, especially along the IT corridor, Kukatpally, Ameerpet, Khairatabad, Malakpet, LB Nagar, Uppal, Secunderabad, Mehdipatnam and Attapur.

In Rasulpur’s Patni Colony, water entered homes once again as the picket drain overflowed, flooding the area. Rescue teams led by Hyderabad Commissioner Ranganath deployed boats to help stranded residents. One flight from Guwahati to Hyderabad was diverted to Gannavaram due to adverse weather.