Torrential Rain Paralyses Hyderabad, IMD Issues Yellow Alert In Many Districts

Hyderabad: Heavy rainfall lashed several parts of Hyderabad on Thursday evening, leading to waterlogging on the roads and massive traffic congestions, stranding commuters and disrupting normal life.
In just an hour, torrential rain accompanied by gusty winds brought Hyderabad and surrounding districts to a standstill as roads turned into rivers, traffic crawled for kilometres and emergency teams were pressed into action.
Localities like Ameerpet, Yellareddyguda, Sri Krishna Nagar and Yusufguda bore the brunt of the deluge. Floodwater entered around 200 houses in various slums, while more than 500 two-wheelers were washed away or submerged.
GHMC and Hydra teams swung into action, using motorbikes to divert the water accumulated at intersections. Mayor Vijayalakshmi visited Banjara Hills to oversee the situation, while GHMC Commissioner RV Karnan monitored operations from the control room.
Chief Minister Revanth Reddy, currently in Delhi, asked chief secretary, DGP, GHMC Commissioner, Hyderabad Commissioner and electricity department officials to work in close coordination.
Daily Life Disrupted
Major arterial roads were submerged and low-lying areas in Ameerpet, Yellareddiguda, Yusufguda, and Srikrishnanagar were completely flooded. Several trees fell and power supply was disrupted in many areas.
A wall of an apartment in Manikonda collapsed on a moving car and several vehicles were swept away in the floods. Traffic came to a standstill across the city, especially along the IT corridor, Kukatpally, Ameerpet, Khairatabad, Malakpet, LB Nagar, Uppal, Secunderabad, Mehdipatnam and Attapur.
In Rasulpur’s Patni Colony, water entered homes once again as the picket drain overflowed, flooding the area. Rescue teams led by Hyderabad Commissioner Ranganath deployed boats to help stranded residents. One flight from Guwahati to Hyderabad was diverted to Gannavaram due to adverse weather.
With flooded roads and traffic snarls, thousands turned to the Hyderabad Metro for relief, but in vain. From evening till late night, metro stations namely Ameerpet and Rayadurgam were choked with passengers with platforms offering no standing space. On Thursday alone, over 5.3 lakh people commuted in metro, which is almost a lakh more than the daily average.
All Leaves Cancelled For Emergency Teams
In view of the crisis, Jal Mandali MD K Ashok Reddy cancelled all sanctioned holidays for staff. Officials are now expected to remain on duty round the clock for the next three days. From 6 am on Friday, all Airtech machines and silt carts were deployed to clear waterlogging. Also, leaves of electricity, revenue and GHMC personnel have been cancelled till further notice.
Ministers Step In, Urge Swift Action
In-charge ministers Ponnam Prabhakar and Duddilla Sridhar Babu held emergency reviews to address the crisis. Minister Ponnam directed the GHMC, Hydra and Police to intensify relief operations in flood-hit areas while minister Sridhar Babu instructed collectors and municipal commissioners of Rangareddy and Medchal to visit affected areas and resolve issues on the ground. He also spoke to commissioners of Cyberabad and Rachakonda, urging all departments to stay vigilant for the next 48 hours and be prepared for more rainfall.
More Showers: IMD
Atmakur in Yadadri Bhuvanagiri district recorded 14.8 cm of rainfall while Khajaguda in Serilingampally (Rangareddy district) registered 13.15 cm. Saligauraram in Nalgonda district received 13.6 cm and other areas under the GHMC limits reported rainfall between 5 to 11 cm.
Heavy rainfall was also reported from Mahabubnagar, Wanaparthy, Vikarabad, Nalgonda, Yadadri Bhuvanagiri, and Sangareddy. The India Meteorological Department (IMD) warned that heavy to very heavy rainfall is likely to continue on Friday and Saturday due to an active monsoon trough.
A yellow alert has been issued for Nalgonda, Yadadri Bhuvanagiri, Nagarkurnool, Wanaparthy, Mahabubnagar, Narayanpet, Jogulamba, and Gadwal districts.
CM Asks Officials To Be On Alert
Chief Minister Revanth Reddy, who is currently in Delhi, directed officials to remain alert and work in close coordination. He spoke to the chief secretary, DGP, GHMC Commissioner, Hyderabad Commissioner and officials from the electricity department and asked them to assess the situation.
“Disaster management teams must be kept ready. Officials should be available and active at all times. Precautionary measures must be taken in low-lying areas and citizens of Hyderabad should avoid unnecessary travel,” the CM said.
Chief Secretary K. Ramakrishna Rao held a late-night teleconference from the Police Command Control Room, instructing field-level officers to respond quickly and efficiently.
“Steps must be taken to ensure no loss of life or property,” he said, adding that 250 field teams were already on the ground. Control rooms are operating round-the-clock in the GHMC and district Collectorates, he said.
Also Read: