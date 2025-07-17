Three Top ULFA (Independent) Leaders Killed In Drone Attack On Myanmar Camp

Guwahati: A camp of United Liberation Front of Asom (ULFA) (Independent) was attacked on the morning of July 13 in Myanmar. Three top leaders of the outfit are learnt to have been killed in the attack that remains shrouded in mystery as no one has claimed responsibility for it. Several others were injured in the incident.

Following the incident, ULFA(Independent)'s commander-in-chief, Paresh Baruah claimed in a statement that the attack had been carried out by the Indian Army.

Deny the allegation Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma stated on Wednesday that the Indian government has no information about this attack. The Chief Minister also firmly asserted that the attack did not originate from the Assamese soil.

The 46 year old rebel group from Assam has released photos and videos of the devastating impact of the severe drone attack on its camp along with pictures of three of its deceased leaders. Reports have identified the three leaders as Nayan Asom alias Nayan Medhi, Ganesh Asom and Pradip Asom.

The mysterious drone attack on the ULFA(Independent) camp resulted in widespread destruction along with significant loss of life and property. This has dealt a severe blow to the organization.

The visuals and pictures released four days after the attack show the severity of the attack with several structures completely burnt down and various materials lying scattered all around.

Reports say that three rounds of assault were launched from early morning on July 13 between approximately 2 AM and 4 AM targeting the camp stretching from Longwa on the Nagaland-Myanmar international border to Pangsau Pass on the Arunachal-Myanmar international border.

ULFA(Independent) has claimed that these surprise attacks were carried out using drones manufactured in Israel and France.

The group has claimed that 19 of its members have sustained injuries in the attack.

With no one taking responsibility for the attack there are several questions around it that remain unanswered. The most important of these is that who carried out this ‘surgical strike’ inside Myanmar territory?

The group is known to be involved in a secessionist movement against India. It is against any dialogue and wants to create a sovereign Assam through an armed struggle. It is known to operate from multiple mobile camps in Myanmar that are located along the 1,600 km border with India.

Observers say that this Paresh Baruah led faction has been seeing a gradual decline in its cadre strength in comparison to the clout it wielded in the 1980s. Internal rifts and the Indian government engaging with the faction in favour of holding talks has further curtailed Baruah’s strength in Assam.