UP: Top Railway Officer, 2 Others Arrested For Demanding Bribe

Rae Bareli (Uttar Pradesh): The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has arrested three persons, including a senior officer of the Rae Bareli Rail Coach Factory, for demanding a bribe from a Mumbai-based firm in exchange for clearing its supply tenders.

The accused include the factory's Chief Depot Material Superintendent Ranjit Yadav, Ward Officer Arvind Kumar, and Rinku Kumar. They have been brought to Lucknow after medical checkups and will likely be produced before the CBI court today.

The action followed multiple raids conducted by the CBI’s Anti-Corruption Branch team from Mumbai. Recently, an Andheri resident, Sudhir Sanugale, filed a complaint alleging that the officers demanded a bribe from him to clear his company, Radha Meditech's, file for the supply of safety goggles to the department.

According to the complaint, Sanugale got work in May under an online tender for the supply of spectacles in Rail Coach Factory, Raebareli, after which he sent the sample of spectacles, which was approved in July. However, he alleged that he received phone calls from the accused officials, demanding a bribe to approve the supply.

Sanugale said he initially ignored the calls, thinking them to be fake. However, on August 28, he received a letter cancelling his order, followed by more phone calls demanding bribes.

The CBI found his complaint to be true in the preliminary investigation, after which a case was registered against Yadav, Arvind, and Rinku, and a team was sent to Rae Bareli.