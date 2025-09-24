ETV Bharat / state

Top NEET Ranker From Maharashtra Dies by Suicide, Note Reveals Pressure Of Career Expectations

Sindewahi (Maharashtra): A 19-year-old student, who has cleared the NEET examination with 99.99 per cent marks, died by suicide in Maharashtra's Navargaon.

The student, who was identified as Anurag Borkar, the son of Anil Borkar, president of the traders' association in Navargaon, had secured 1,475th rank in the OBC category in the NEET UG-2025 exam.

Anurag was about to get admission at a renowned medical college in Gorakhpur district of Uttar Pradesh. He was supposed to leave home on Tuesday morning to get admission at the college.

However, when Anurag's mother went to wake him up at 4 am, she was shocked to find out that Anurag had died by suicide at his residence. The incident caused a stir in the area. The Nawargaon police are investigating this matter.