Top NEET Ranker From Maharashtra Dies by Suicide, Note Reveals Pressure Of Career Expectations
Anurag Borkar was about to get admission at a renowned medical college in Gorakhpur district of Uttar Pradesh.
Published : September 24, 2025 at 5:17 PM IST
Sindewahi (Maharashtra): A 19-year-old student, who has cleared the NEET examination with 99.99 per cent marks, died by suicide in Maharashtra's Navargaon.
The student, who was identified as Anurag Borkar, the son of Anil Borkar, president of the traders' association in Navargaon, had secured 1,475th rank in the OBC category in the NEET UG-2025 exam.
Anurag was about to get admission at a renowned medical college in Gorakhpur district of Uttar Pradesh. He was supposed to leave home on Tuesday morning to get admission at the college.
However, when Anurag's mother went to wake him up at 4 am, she was shocked to find out that Anurag had died by suicide at his residence. The incident caused a stir in the area. The Nawargaon police are investigating this matter.
Upon receiving information about this incident, Sindewahi police rushed to the spot. After conducting the preliminary investigation, the body was sent to Sindewahi Rural Hospital for autopsy. After this, Anurag was cremated.
"Anurag Borkar (19) from Nawargaon committed suicide around 4 am. An investigation is underway. A suicide note from Anurag Borkar has been found. He has written that he did not want to become a doctor. Based on this note, it seems Anurag died by suicide due to the pressure of studies and career," said police official Kanchan Pandey.
Suicide is not a solution: If you are having suicidal thoughts, or are worried about a friend or need emotional support, someone is always there to listen. Call Sneha Foundation - 04424640050 (available 24x7) or iCall, the Tata Institute of Social Sciences' helpline - 9152987821, which is available Monday to Saturday from 8 am to 10 pm.