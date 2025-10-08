ETV Bharat / state

Top Maoist Leader Ruben Carrying Rs 8 Lakh Bounty Surrenders In Telangana's Warangal

In 2005, following health issues, Ruben moved with his family to Gundrai village in Bijapur district, where he continued to assist local Maoist village committees as per party instructions.

From 1981 to 1986, Ruben served as a troop member under the command of National Park Force Commander Lanka Papireddy, and later, in 1987, became a party area committee member. His wife Bheeme is also reported to be an active Maoist cadre.

According to the police officer, before joining the movement, Ruben worked in the hostel of the then Warangal Regional Engineering College (now NIT Warangal). In 1979, he joined the People’s War Group at the invitation of his former college alumnus Nambala Kesava Rao, the current top leader of the CPI (Maoist).

Addressing a presser, Police Commissioner Sunpreet Singh said that Ruben, a native of Vangapadu village in Hanumakonda district, had been associated with the Maoist movement for over four decades.

Warangal: In a major development, Manda Ruben alias Elias Kannanna alias Manganna alias Suresh,67, Secretary of the South Bastar Division Committee of the Chhattisgarh Maoist Party and member of the Dandakaranya Special Zonal Committee, surrendered before the police at the Warangal Police Commissionerate on Tuesday.

Commissioner Sunpreet Singh stated that Ruben decided to surrender owing to poor health and disillusionment with the party’s outdated ideology. The Chhattisgarh government had earlier announced a reward of Rs 8 lakh for information leading to his capture, which has now been formally handed over following his surrender.

Police officials said Ruben’s surrender marks a significant step in ongoing efforts to weaken Maoist structures across Telangana and Chhattisgarh, encouraging more cadres to return to the mainstream.

Maoist Party’s Sonu Move Gains Support; Temporary End To Armed Struggle Proposed

Meanwhile, the decision by Mallojula Venugopalrao alias Elias Sonu, a member of the Maoist Party Politburo, to temporarily renounce armed struggle is gradually gaining backing within the party.

Following the announcement, the North Bastar Divisional Committee expressed solidarity, and recently, the MAO Divisional Committee has also publicly declared support for the move. A letter dated October 4, signed by committee incumbents Ranita and Sanita, came to light on Tuesday, outlining the committee’s position.

The letter stated: “The MAO Divisional Committee supports the decision to renounce armed struggle led by Sonu. The Central Committee has failed to properly recognize the changing situation in the country and the world, leading to a gradual weakening of the movement. In these circumstances, we have decided to abandon armed struggle temporarily and focus on working among the people in collaboration with all friendly organizations.”

The committee also said that its decision will be communicated to party cadres and grassroots workers by the 15th of this month. “During this period, we responsibly declare that no illegal activities will take place in our areas. We also appeal to the central and state governments to declare a pause in current enforcement measures and suspend police patrols temporarily,” the statement added.

Observers note that this move could signal a significant shift in Maoist strategy, with more factions possibly moving toward non-violent engagement with local communities. Analysts say that Sonu’s decision and the support from key divisional committees may provide the government with a window to encourage further surrenders and mainstream integration of cadres.

The development also reflects the internal debate within the Maoist party about adapting to socio-political changes, balancing ideology with ground realities.