Top IAS Officers Among Several Shifted Out As Jammu Kashmir Gets New Inductions

Srinagar: Two top bureaucrats, among several others, were shifted from Jammu and Kashmir in the latest rejig carried out by the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) on Friday. The incumbent Chief Electoral Officer J&K, PK Pole, and Kashmir Divisional Commissioner Vijay Kumar Bidhuri are among them and have been shifted to Delhi.

The third Indian Administrative Service (IAS) officer, Choudhary Mohammad Yasin from Jammu and Kashmir, has been moved to Puducherry, while J&K Director of Information and Publicity Nitish Rajora has been shifted to Ladakh Union Territory and Sanjiv M Gadkar and Shakeel Ul Rehman Rather to Goa UT.

In replacement, the new inductions to Jammu and Kashmir, including Ashish Chandra, Anil Kumar Singh, Naveen SL and Sanjeev M Gadkar, have been transferred from Delhi and Goa union territories. Besides them, Shrikant Balasaheb Suse, Shreya Singhal, Mahima Madan and Ananth Dwivedi have been transferred to Jammu and Kashmir.

Indian Police officers (IPS) who have been transferred to Jammu and Kashmir include Sameer Sharma from Lakshadweep and Rishi Kumar from Delhi.

The aforementioned officers are among 66 IAS and IPS officers of the AGMUT cadre who were transferred from Delhi, Jammu and Kashmir, and other union territories by the MHA, according to an order issued Friday. Among these officers, Delhi saw the highest number of transfers, with 21 IAS and 23 IPS officers, who have been shifted from Delhi or transferred back to the capital from other UTs.