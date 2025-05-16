ETV Bharat / state

Top IAS Officers Among Several Shifted Out As Jammu Kashmir Gets New Inductions

The incumbent Chief Electoral Officer J&K, PK Pole, and Kashmir Divisional Commissioner Vijay Kumar Bidhuri are among them and have been shifted to Delhi.

Top IAS Officers Among Several Shifted Out As Jammu Kashmir Gets New Inductions
Representational Image (File/PTI)
author img

By ETV Bharat Jammu & Kashmir Team

Published : May 16, 2025 at 2:58 PM IST

1 Min Read

Srinagar: Two top bureaucrats, among several others, were shifted from Jammu and Kashmir in the latest rejig carried out by the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) on Friday. The incumbent Chief Electoral Officer J&K, PK Pole, and Kashmir Divisional Commissioner Vijay Kumar Bidhuri are among them and have been shifted to Delhi.

The third Indian Administrative Service (IAS) officer, Choudhary Mohammad Yasin from Jammu and Kashmir, has been moved to Puducherry, while J&K Director of Information and Publicity Nitish Rajora has been shifted to Ladakh Union Territory and Sanjiv M Gadkar and Shakeel Ul Rehman Rather to Goa UT.

In replacement, the new inductions to Jammu and Kashmir, including Ashish Chandra, Anil Kumar Singh, Naveen SL and Sanjeev M Gadkar, have been transferred from Delhi and Goa union territories. Besides them, Shrikant Balasaheb Suse, Shreya Singhal, Mahima Madan and Ananth Dwivedi have been transferred to Jammu and Kashmir.

Indian Police officers (IPS) who have been transferred to Jammu and Kashmir include Sameer Sharma from Lakshadweep and Rishi Kumar from Delhi.

The aforementioned officers are among 66 IAS and IPS officers of the AGMUT cadre who were transferred from Delhi, Jammu and Kashmir, and other union territories by the MHA, according to an order issued Friday. Among these officers, Delhi saw the highest number of transfers, with 21 IAS and 23 IPS officers, who have been shifted from Delhi or transferred back to the capital from other UTs.

Read More

  1. Major Bureaucratic Reshuffle In Jammu Kashmir After Pahalgam Terror Attack; 96 JKAS Officers Transferred
  2. Centre Effects Major Bureaucratic Reshuffle; KK Pathak Named Addl Secy, Cabinet Secretariat, Bhuvnesh Kumar New UIDAI Chief

Srinagar: Two top bureaucrats, among several others, were shifted from Jammu and Kashmir in the latest rejig carried out by the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) on Friday. The incumbent Chief Electoral Officer J&K, PK Pole, and Kashmir Divisional Commissioner Vijay Kumar Bidhuri are among them and have been shifted to Delhi.

The third Indian Administrative Service (IAS) officer, Choudhary Mohammad Yasin from Jammu and Kashmir, has been moved to Puducherry, while J&K Director of Information and Publicity Nitish Rajora has been shifted to Ladakh Union Territory and Sanjiv M Gadkar and Shakeel Ul Rehman Rather to Goa UT.

In replacement, the new inductions to Jammu and Kashmir, including Ashish Chandra, Anil Kumar Singh, Naveen SL and Sanjeev M Gadkar, have been transferred from Delhi and Goa union territories. Besides them, Shrikant Balasaheb Suse, Shreya Singhal, Mahima Madan and Ananth Dwivedi have been transferred to Jammu and Kashmir.

Indian Police officers (IPS) who have been transferred to Jammu and Kashmir include Sameer Sharma from Lakshadweep and Rishi Kumar from Delhi.

The aforementioned officers are among 66 IAS and IPS officers of the AGMUT cadre who were transferred from Delhi, Jammu and Kashmir, and other union territories by the MHA, according to an order issued Friday. Among these officers, Delhi saw the highest number of transfers, with 21 IAS and 23 IPS officers, who have been shifted from Delhi or transferred back to the capital from other UTs.

Read More

  1. Major Bureaucratic Reshuffle In Jammu Kashmir After Pahalgam Terror Attack; 96 JKAS Officers Transferred
  2. Centre Effects Major Bureaucratic Reshuffle; KK Pathak Named Addl Secy, Cabinet Secretariat, Bhuvnesh Kumar New UIDAI Chief

For All Latest Updates

TAGGED:

JAMMU KASHMIRAGMUTTOP IAS OFFICERS TRANFERED

Quick Links / Policies

Featured

Hirakud’s Hidden Blessing: Odisha Wetlands Turn A Safe Haven For Nesting Migratory Birds

Write 'Govinda' 10 Lakh Times, Get VIP Darshan: Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams Spiritual Challenge For Youth

Operation Sindoor Was Precise, Calibrated And Timely: Major General (Retd) Harsha Kakkar

Assam-based Entrepreneur Comes Up With New Blend of Tea - 'Sindoor -Pride' To Honor Indian Security Forces

ETV Bharat Logo

Copyright © 2025 Ushodaya Enterprises Pvt. Ltd., All Rights Reserved.