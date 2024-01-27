Loading...

Top Cop's Son's Murder: Delhi Police Arrest 1

Published : Jan 27, 2024, 10:19 AM IST

Preliminary investigations revealed that ACP's son was allegedly killed by two of his friends on January 23 over a monetary dispute.

New Delhi: Delhi Police arrested one person for allegedly killing the son of an Assistant Commissioner of Police (ACP).

According to cops, the accused has been identified as Abhishek.

As per Delhi Police, the son of the ACP was allegedly murdered by two of his friends on January 23. Abhishek pushed the deceased into the Munak Canal in Haryana. The body is yet to be recovered, the police added.

Giving further details, the police added that Abhishek was nabbed from Narela and a search operation to nab the other accused named Vikas is underway.

Cops have registered an FIR has also been registered in the matter under sections 302 (murder) and 201 (destruction of evidence), the police added.", "Further investigation into the matter is underway.

Investigations revealed that dispute over monetary transactions between the accused and deceased caused the former to hatch a plan for the heinous crime. The police are intensifying efforts to trace Vikas and further investigations are on.

